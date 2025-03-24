Google's Gemini update that can tell you live what it sees through your camera is now rolling out









The second feature announced uses the smartphone's camera to process a live video feed, allowing Gemini to understand and respond to questions about the user's surroundings.





This update follows the recent introduction of Gemini's Canvas feature , which aids users with writing and coding tasks, and the addition of podcast summarization tools. That update coupled with Gemini Live Video really just shows how far ahead Google is right now when it comes to AI assistant technology when compared to Apple, Samsung, and even Amazon.









Of course, this doesn't seem to encompass every single aspect of Project Astra as it was demoed last year and can be seen in the above video. The full demo showed off the assistant retaining memory of items it saw via your camera moments ago, and telling you later where it saw it — or even giving you the option to draw on items to ask more specific information on the circled area.





However, to me, it feels like we are not far off from this AI assistant future that we were shown last year. The rate at which Gemini is progressing in its feature set is very promising, and I am very excited to see how Google will top this at this year's Google I/O conference.