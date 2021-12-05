Motorola exec shows off the flagship Moto Edge 30 Ultra





Chen Jin, the General Manager of the Lenovo Mobile Business Group, has uploaded an image on the Chinese social networking website Weibo that shows the front of the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, and as leaked renders had indicated, the phone feature a centered camera cutout and flat edges. The Google Assistant key is also visible in the images.





Another post from the Motorola account has revealed that the phone will support a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ and the device will be able to display more than a billion colors.





Separately, popular leaker Digital Chat Station claims that the screen measures 6.7-inches and it has a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. According to previous reports, this is an OLED panel.





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which will power most upcoming Android flagships , will apparently be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. The Edge 30 Ultra will allegedly offer a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide module, and a 2MP depth unit. The front camera is seemingly 60MP.





The device is said to have a 5,000mAh battery and will support 68W wired charging. The body will be made from plastic and glass.





The Edge 30 Ultra will be unveiled on December 9 and it looks like it will be released on December 15 in China. Per an earlier report, the Edge 30 series will go on sale in the rest of the world in January.