Motorola exec shows off the flagship Moto Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola exec shows off the flagship Moto Edge 30 Ultra0
Rumors have been doing rounds that Motorola is gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone that will be known as the Edge X30 in China and Edge 30 Ultra elsewhere. The company had earlier confirmed that it was about to release a phone fueled by Qualcomm's new flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. A company exec has now shared an image of the device (via SPARROWS NEWS).
Another post from the Motorola account has revealed that the phone will support a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ and the device will be able to display more than a billion colors.
Separately, popular leaker Digital Chat Station claims that the screen measures 6.7-inches and it has a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. According to previous reports, this is an OLED panel.
The device is said to have a 5,000mAh battery and will support 68W wired charging. The body will be made from plastic and glass.
The Edge 30 Ultra will be unveiled on December 9 and it looks like it will be released on December 15 in China. Per an earlier report, the Edge 30 series will go on sale in the rest of the world in January.