The Skullcandy Riff headphones might be this summer's top wireless on-ear bargain at this price





Normally priced at an already reasonable $54.99, these on-ear bad boys can be yours for a massive 64 percent less than that if you hurry in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, as well as your choice of blue/sunset or grey/Miami color combos.

Technically, the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer plans to keep this killer deal running until July 11, which just so happens to be the opening day of this year's 48-hour Prime Day festival. But given the extreme affordability and... decent list of Skullcandy Riff features, we can definitely see Woot run out of its deeply discounted inventory well before that date.





Even if that doesn't happen, you might want to rush and pull the trigger here without a Prime membership or any other strings attached. After all, the exact same headphones are currently sold directly by Amazon for 15 bucks more than Woot after a humbler $20 markdown that... doesn't make for a bad deal either.





"Not bad" seems like the perfect description for the Riff themselves, which are largely praised in the 15,000+ Amazon customer ratings and reviews for their solid overall audio quality, respectable 12-hour battery life, always useful fast charging support, ultra-durable headband, relatively sleek design, and handy touch controls.





You're obviously not looking at a high-end alternative to the likes of Sony's WH-1000XM5 or Apple's AirPods Max here, but at a measly 20 bucks, you really can't ask for a lot more than what the Skullcandy Riff offer.