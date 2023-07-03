Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

The Skullcandy Riff headphones might be this summer's top wireless on-ear bargain at this price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Skullcandy Riff headphones might be this summer's top wireless on-ear bargain at this price
Are you looking for a nice new pair of budget wireless headphones to take to the beach, pool, or park this summer? It's hard to even think of something more budget-friendly and appealing than the $19.99 Skullcandy Riff on sale right now at Woot with a 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

Normally priced at an already reasonable $54.99, these on-ear bad boys can be yours for a massive 64 percent less than that if you hurry in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, as well as your choice of blue/sunset or grey/Miami color combos.

Skullcandy Riff

Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Ultra-Durable Headband, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, Microphone, Call, Volume, Track Control, and Voice Assistant Activation, Rapid Charge, Two Colors, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$35 off (64%)
$19 99
$54 99
Buy at Woot

Skullcandy Riff

Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Ultra-Durable Headband, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, Microphone, Call, Volume, Track Control, and Voice Assistant Activation, Rapid Charge, Grey/Miami Color
$19 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Technically, the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer plans to keep this killer deal running until July 11, which just so happens to be the opening day of this year's 48-hour Prime Day festival. But given the extreme affordability and... decent list of Skullcandy Riff features, we can definitely see Woot run out of its deeply discounted inventory well before that date.

Even if that doesn't happen, you might want to rush and pull the trigger here without a Prime membership or any other strings attached. After all, the exact same headphones are currently sold directly by Amazon for 15 bucks more than Woot after a humbler $20 markdown that... doesn't make for a bad deal either.

"Not bad" seems like the perfect description for the Riff themselves, which are largely praised in the 15,000+ Amazon customer ratings and reviews for their solid overall audio quality, respectable 12-hour battery life, always useful fast charging support, ultra-durable headband, relatively sleek design, and handy touch controls.

You're obviously not looking at a high-end alternative to the likes of Sony's WH-1000XM5 or Apple's AirPods Max here, but at a measly 20 bucks, you really can't ask for a lot more than what the Skullcandy Riff offer.

Popular stories

T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
Once again, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ drops to its lowest price at Amazon
Once again, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ drops to its lowest price at Amazon
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
The Skullcandy Riff headphones might be this summer's top wireless on-ear bargain at this price
The Skullcandy Riff headphones might be this summer's top wireless on-ear bargain at this price
Montblanc’s first-ever true wireless earbuds are a bit too expensive
Montblanc’s first-ever true wireless earbuds are a bit too expensive
Nothing could develop features that work only on its devices
Nothing could develop features that work only on its devices
Vote now: Do you use smart trackers? (AirTags, SmartTags, Tile)
Vote now: Do you use smart trackers? (AirTags, SmartTags, Tile)
YouTube may block viewers from watching due to ad blocker usage
YouTube may block viewers from watching due to ad blocker usage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless