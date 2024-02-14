Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

A18-series chips to get a "significant" increase in Neural Engine cores for AI in iOS 18

iOS Apple Processors
A18-series chips to get a "significant" increase in Neural Engine cores for AI in 1OS 18
With Apple looking to add new generative AI features to Siri, Shortcuts, Messages, Apple Music, and other features in iOS 18, the tech giant plans to upgrade the Neural Engine on the upcoming A18 and M4 chips. A report by the Economic Daily News says that the new chips will see a significant increase in the number of cores used in the Neural Engine which will lead to improved AI and Machine Learning capabilities for the chips.

We should see Apple introduce iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 in June. The A18 series chips will debut with the iPhone 16 series in September. The A18 Bionic will power the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The A18 Pro will drive the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Both A18 chips will be manufactured by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E).

Apple is expected to increase the core count on the A18 series chipsets' Neural Engine - A18-series chips to get a &quot;significant&quot; increase in Neural Engine cores for AI in iOS 18
Apple is expected to increase the core count on the A18 series chipsets' Neural Engine

While Apple has kept the core count in the Neural Engine at 16 since the A14 Bionic used with the iPhone 12 series, the speed and performance of the Neural Engine has improved over time. The Neural Engine on the A17 Pro chip used with the iPhone 15 Pro series is said by Apple to be twice as fast as the Neural Engine on the A16 Bionic component found in the iPhone 14 Pro series.

The amount of silicon wafers expected to be produced for TSMC's production of 3nm chips for Apple this year is expected to rise 50% over last year which will lock Apple in as the foundry's largest customer. In addition to increasing the amount of wafer production for TSMC to turn into chips, Apple has also been able to secure a large amount of production capacity for advanced packaging production from TSMC.

Apple has included a Neural Engine on its A-series chips ever since 2017's A11 Bionic which was used on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. That chip featured a dual-core Neural Engine which increased to an octa-core Neural Engine for the A12 and A13 Bionic in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy

Latest News

Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless