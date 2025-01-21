Should this rumor stop you from buying the Galaxy S25 Ultra?





The Weibo post made by Digital Chat Station says that the 200MP periscope lens will work with the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 200MP primary camera to improve the zoom capabilities of the phone. This is a strategy employed by vivo although the 200MP sensor backing the Galaxy S26 Ultra's periscope camera will reportedly weigh in at 1/1.5 inches, slightly smaller than the 1/1.4-inch sensor employed by vivo on the X100 Ultra and X200 Pro.







Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The advantages of using ALoP include a reduction of up to 22% in the length of the telephoto lens. The shorter camera module will allow Samsung to reduce the size of the camera bump; a larger camera bump would normally be one of the negatives to expect from the use of a larger telephoto sensor. Samsung's ALoP technology seems to make this concern go away. ALoP also allows for the use of larger aperture lenses which allow more light to hit the sensor improving the quality of images taken under low-lighting conditions.



