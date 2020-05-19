TikTok poaches a Disney+ executive to take the app to new heights
The ex-Disney+ exec is expected to help TikTok with its push to add music-streaming to its services, something that’s been hinted towards in the past. Mayer’s skills are probably not the only thing TikTok is after. He’s just the latest acquisition from top tech giants that’s joined the Chinese company. TikTok already snatched former Microsoft executive Erich Andersen and Vanessa Pappas, a longtime higher-up at YouTube.
There have been some privacy concerns surrounding TikTok, mostly due to its Chinese origins. The connections and know-how of its new executives should help improve the company’s standings with authorities in the States.
Where will TikTok go under the new leadership? We don't know yet, but we might find out soon enough!