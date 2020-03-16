TikTok will no longer use China-based content moderators for foreign countries
Now, The Wall Street Journal reports that TikTok has announced another change to further reassure people that the Chinese government is not involved in the platform’s content control. The company has told more than 100 moderators that they will have to transfer to another position within TikTok’s owner company, ByteDance, because it will stop using China-based employees to check foreign countries’ content.
For the past couple of years, the company has localized its content moderation for a lot of the countries, where TikTok is active, including the US, but in other countries, for example Germany, the moderation is still done by the Beijing-based team “Trust and safety”. The team is primarily responsible for tagging videos and flagging problematic content.
Josh Gartner, a TikTok spokesman, said that ByteDance is working on providing the aforementioned employees with job opportunities within the company and they should be taking their new roles within a few weeks. However, it is possible that some of them might end up quitting because of the restructuring.