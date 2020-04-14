iOS Android Apps

Hackers tricked TikTok to show fake COVID-19 videos

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 14, 2020, 5:30 AM
Hackers tricked TikTok to show fake COVID-19 videos
The Coronavirus situation forced people around the world to stay in their homes. As a result, many social networks and chat services saw spikes in active users as people searched for a way to stay connected during the lockdown. The increased traffic, however, underlined security issues in some platforms, like Zoom's Company Directory feature, which allowed users to have access to contacts with the same custom domain name, exposing the personal data of thousands of people.

Now a duo of iOS developers known as Mysk has exploited a vulnerability in the video-sharing network TikTok to swap content and show fake COVID-19 videos, Android Authority reports. The two iOS developers performed a simple hack made possible by the less secure HTTP protocol TikTok uses. Mysk was able to swap videos published by verified accounts with fake ones and then show them to users in the local network.

The hackers basically posted fake COVID-19 information, and it appeared under the World Health Organization's TikTok account. Fortunately, this was all done in a closed environment, and no actual users saw the fake videos. Mysk published a detailed description of the vulnerability on its blog. And while the ethical hackers exploited the issue only to highlight a security problem, malicious individuals won't hesitate to use it for their own dark purposes.

The vulnerability affects the TikTok Android app version 15.7.4 and iOS app version 15.5.6. Take a look at the hack in action in the video below.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless