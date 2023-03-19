15 Galaxy devices will not receive Android 14/One UI 6.0
Ever since it released the Galaxy S21 series in 2021, Samsung has promised four major Android updates for its flagship Galaxy S series phones. That tops the three years of major Android updates that Google gives Pixel buyers. Since Google is the developer of the Google Mobile Services version of Android, hearing this can only leave you scratching your head.
What this means is that those with a phone in the Galaxy S21 series still have two major Android updates ahead. These units will receive Android 14 this year and Android 15 next year. The line came with Android 11 out of the box. Also eligible to receive four years of major Android updates are the Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73, and later models.
As many of you know, Samsung combines the newest Android version with the latest version of its One UI interface. The latter was developed to allow one handed use of a large-screened smartphone by moving many of the touchable elements of the UI to the bottom of the screen.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will receive Android 14 and Android 15
Now Samsung, like many phone manufacturers, has to drop some phones every year from the list of its models that receive the next Android/One UI update. Remember, before 2021 most of Samsung's phones were eligible at best to receive three years of major Android updates.
As per SamMobile, these are the Samsung Galaxy devices that will not receive Android 14/One UI 6.0:
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S20 / Galaxy S20+ / Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Flip (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy A22 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy A32 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy Tab A8
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020)
- Galaxy Tab S7/Galaxy Tab S7+
Take a good look at this list as it includes the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy S20 line. If Samsung continues with the same update schedule that it had last year, we should see the Android 14/One UI 6.0 update start to roll out later this year. For example, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra started to receive Android 13/One UI 5.0 last October in certain countries.
The Galaxy S23 series should be the first to receive Android 14/One UI 6.0 with the Galaxy S22 phones next followed by the Galaxy S21 series. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will probably be released with Android 13/One UI 5.1.1 when they are released later this year, probably during the third quarter.
Even if your Samsung Galaxy phone no longer receives major Android updates, it will still receive security updates which are important to install.
