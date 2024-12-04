The superb Sennheiser Momentum 4 are still at their Black Friday discount and offer excellent value for money
As we reported, the superior Sony WH-1000XM4 are available at a sweeter-than-sweet 43% discount right now. But they aren't the only high-end headphones selling at a hefty price cut.
Sennheiser's top-of-the-line Momentum 4 are also heavily discounted after the November festivities. Amazon is offering a 39% markdown on them, letting you save $150 and score a pair for south of $230. If this looks familiar, it's because it's the same deal from Black Friday. Yes! That's right, fellow deal hunter! You can still score Black Friday-level savings on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 even after the end of the event.
If you're hesitating about grabbing these headphones, our advice is to just go for it. Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles and with the Momentum 4 being its flagship wireless cans, they deliver top-quality sound. You can also adjust their audio to your taste through the built-in EQ functionality in their Sennheiser Smart Control app. In addition, they boast top-tier ANC, which effectively stops most pesky noises.
As you can see, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are truly impressive. Offering great sound, capable ANC, and just unbelievable battery life, they easily rank among the best headphones money can buy right now. And at $150 off, these cans turn into a must-have. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair at a heavily discounted price now while the offer lasts!
The biggest reason to go for these headphones is actually their superb battery life. They offer up to a whopping 56 hours of playtime on a single charge. And this is with ANC turned on! Without the active noise cancellation, you should get up to 60 hours of listening time on one charge, which is bonkers.
