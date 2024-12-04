Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

The superb Sennheiser Momentum 4 are still at their Black Friday discount and offer excellent value for money

As we reported, the superior Sony WH-1000XM4 are available at a sweeter-than-sweet 43% discount right now. But they aren't the only high-end headphones selling at a hefty price cut.

Sennheiser's top-of-the-line Momentum 4 are also heavily discounted after the November festivities. Amazon is offering a 39% markdown on them, letting you save $150 and score a pair for south of $230. If this looks familiar, it's because it's the same deal from Black Friday. Yes! That's right, fellow deal hunter! You can still score Black Friday-level savings on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 even after the end of the event.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Now $150 OFF on Amazon!

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are on sale for $150 off their price on Amazon. This means you score them for just under $230 if you act fast and take advantage of this offer now. The headphones deliver high-quality sound, pack top-tier ANC, and offer up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time. Don't miss out and save big today!
$150 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


If you're hesitating about grabbing these headphones, our advice is to just go for it. Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles and with the Momentum 4 being its flagship wireless cans, they deliver top-quality sound. You can also adjust their audio to your taste through the built-in EQ functionality in their Sennheiser Smart Control app. In addition, they boast top-tier ANC, which effectively stops most pesky noises.

The biggest reason to go for these headphones is actually their superb battery life. They offer up to a whopping 56 hours of playtime on a single charge. And this is with ANC turned on! Without the active noise cancellation, you should get up to 60 hours of listening time on one charge, which is bonkers.

As you can see, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are truly impressive. Offering great sound, capable ANC, and just unbelievable battery life, they easily rank among the best headphones money can buy right now. And at $150 off, these cans turn into a must-have. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair at a heavily discounted price now while the offer lasts!
