The superior Sony WH-1000XM4 are selling at a sweeter-than-sweet 43% discount

No, we're not exaggerating; the Sony WH-1000XM4 are indeed incredible. They still rank among the



In addition, these fellas are extremely comfortable, so you can wear them for hours without experiencing ear fatigue. They also boast top-tier ANC, which is among the best on the market and keeps most pesky noises from ruining your listening sessions.



Another area where the headphones shine is battery life, offering up to 30 hours of listening on one charge. Additionally, they come with fast charging, giving you up to 5 hours of playtime with just a quick 10-minute charge.



Black Friday and Cyber Monday came and went, and you might be thinking your last chance to save big on premium headphones this year disappeared with them. However, it's not too late to enhance your listening for much less than usual.Amazon is offering a sweet 43% discount on the high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 . This allows you to score a pair for just under $199, saving you a whopping $150. Since the WH-1000XM4 used to be Sony 's flagship wireless headphones, we think this is an unmissable chance to snag great cans at a much lower price.