Best Buy beats its discount on premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones, making them even bigger bargain
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles, and with reason. Its wireless cans are top-notch, produce high-quality sound, and are among the best on the market. However, like anything incredible, they come with a high price tag. This statement holds true, especially for Sennheiser's flagship cans, the Momentum 4, which have a price tag of $379.99.
The current price cut is even better than the $90 markdown the retailer offered on these headphones at the beginning of August. And while it's still a far cry from the $150 discount Best Buy delivered on the Denim color option in July, we suggest pulling the trigger on this offer now, as the headphones are worth your hard-earned cash and are a good buy even at their current cost reduction.
Their biggest selling point, though, isn't their amazing sound or top-tier ANC; it's their bonkers battery life. With their ANC enabled, the headphones deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time on a single charge. You should be able to squeeze even more playtime out of them if you don't use ANC. That's just unbelievable!
As you can see, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are indeed worth every penny spent. That's why we strongly suggest tapping the deal button in this article and scoring sweet savings on a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 today!
However, you now have the chance to get these amazing headphones for less than usual, as long as you take advantage of this deal while it's available. You see, Best Buy is offering a sweet $96 discount on these fellas, letting you treat yourself to a pair for $283.99.
The current price cut is even better than the $90 markdown the retailer offered on these headphones at the beginning of August. And while it's still a far cry from the $150 discount Best Buy delivered on the Denim color option in July, we suggest pulling the trigger on this offer now, as the headphones are worth your hard-earned cash and are a good buy even at their current cost reduction.
Being Sennheiser's top-of-the-line headphones, the Momentum 4 pack amazing sound, which you can easily fine-tune to fit your taste through the EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. Furthermore, as proper premium cans, they also boast good ANC.
Their biggest selling point, though, isn't their amazing sound or top-tier ANC; it's their bonkers battery life. With their ANC enabled, the headphones deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time on a single charge. You should be able to squeeze even more playtime out of them if you don't use ANC. That's just unbelievable!
As you can see, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are indeed worth every penny spent. That's why we strongly suggest tapping the deal button in this article and scoring sweet savings on a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: