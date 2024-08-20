Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Best Buy beats its discount on premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones, making them even bigger bargain

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy beats its discount on premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones, making them even bigger bargain
Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles, and with reason. Its wireless cans are top-notch, produce high-quality sound, and are among the best on the market. However, like anything incredible, they come with a high price tag. This statement holds true, especially for Sennheiser's flagship cans, the Momentum 4, which have a price tag of $379.99.

However, you now have the chance to get these amazing headphones for less than usual, as long as you take advantage of this deal while it's available. You see, Best Buy is offering a sweet $96 discount on these fellas, letting you treat yourself to a pair for $283.99.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black color: Save $96 at Best Buy!

Get the top-of-the-line Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black at a sweet $96 price cut at Best Buy. The headphones offer amazing sound, top-tier ANC, and deliver up to 56 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. Act fast and save while you can!
$96 off (25%)
$283 99
$379 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

The current price cut is even better than the $90 markdown the retailer offered on these headphones at the beginning of August. And while it's still a far cry from the $150 discount Best Buy delivered on the Denim color option in July, we suggest pulling the trigger on this offer now, as the headphones are worth your hard-earned cash and are a good buy even at their current cost reduction.

Being Sennheiser's top-of-the-line headphones, the Momentum 4 pack amazing sound, which you can easily fine-tune to fit your taste through the EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. Furthermore, as proper premium cans, they also boast good ANC.

Their biggest selling point, though, isn't their amazing sound or top-tier ANC; it's their bonkers battery life. With their ANC enabled, the headphones deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time on a single charge. You should be able to squeeze even more playtime out of them if you don't use ANC. That's just unbelievable!

As you can see, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are indeed worth every penny spent. That's why we strongly suggest tapping the deal button in this article and scoring sweet savings on a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless