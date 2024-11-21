Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Savings expert's choice: 3 tablets that give you more bang for your buck this Black Friday, but one of them is flawed

Tablets Deals Black Friday
A person holding a Galaxy Tab S9
Amazon has already launched its Black Friday discounts, and I must confess that I feel quite excited. Being the elite bargain seeker that I am, I immediately started my hunt for unmissable offers when the deals dropped. I managed to find plenty of bonkers Black Friday tablet promos that I think are worth taking advantage of.

That said, three tablets caught my attention the most during my search, and I decided to write a separate deal post for them. The tablets in question are the insanely powerful 11-inch iPad Air (M2), Samsung's top-tier Galaxy Tab S9, and Google's fancy Pixel Tablet. Each of these three slates is a true bargain right now, as they are all heavily discounted.

11-inch iPad Air (M2)


Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Save $100!

The 11-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip is also discounted for Black Friday and can be yours for $100 off. The M2 chip inside this bad boy is incredibly powerful, meaning the slate will serve you well for years to come. However, unlike the Galaxy Tab S9, the screen here uses LCD technology. While it offers a pleasant viewing experience, it doesn't quite match the vibrancy of its AMOLED counterparts.
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

The iPad Air is on sale for $100 off its price. This means you can now snag one with 128GB of storage for under $500 with this offer. The tablet delivers incredible performance thanks to its uber-powerful M2 chip. Thanks to this hardware, you'll be able to use your slate without any hiccups for years to come. However, the tablet also sports an 11-inch IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, meaning it delivers a pleasant watching experience, but it can't rival the AMOLED display on the Galaxy Tab S9.

Galaxy Tab S9


Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: Save $200!

The Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB of storage on sale for $200 off its price on Amazon for Black Friday. For me, this tablet is great value for money as it delivers fast performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, it offers an awesome watching experience, packing an 11-inch AMOLED display.
$200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

In case you want a top-tier slate running on Android, the Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 is a great choice right now. Its 128GB version is discounted by $200, meaning you can score this bad boy for less than $600. Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the tablet offers exceptional performance and can handle any task with ease. However, its SoC is less powerful than Apple's M2 chip, so the new iPad Air wins in this regard. On the flip side, the Android-powered slate rocks an 11-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an exceptional watching experience on the go.

Pixel Tablet


Pixel Tablet 256GB, without a Speaker Dock: Save $140!

Amazon is selling the Pixel Tablet with 256GB of storage, but without the included Charging Speaker Dock. You can save $140 on this model, getting it for just under $360. While the slate offers great value for money, its Tensor G2 chipset lacks the firepower of the Galaxy S9 and iPad Air M2. Additionally, the screen here is a 10.95-inch LCD panel, which is slightly smaller than the displays on the other two.
$140 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Google's Pixel Tablet is the cheapest of the three right now. Amazon has discounted the version without a Speaker Dock by $140, allowing you to score one for under $360. This bad boy is great value for money, as its Tensor G2 still packs a punch and can handle most tasks with ease. In addition, it boasts a 10.95-inch LCD display which will let you enjoy your favorite TV shows in good quality at a cheaper price.

Which tablet should I choose?


If I had to choose which tablet to get for Black Friday, I would go for either the M2-powered 11-inch iPad Air or the Galaxy Tab S9. Both slates deliver top-notch performance and feature stunning 11-inch displays, making them ideal for both work and entertainment.

The M2 chip on the iPad is more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Galaxy Tab. However, Samsung's tablet makes up for it with a better display. So, if you favor performance, the iPad Air is the one to go for, but if you want a better viewing experience, the Galaxy Tab S9 should go in your cart.

Why wouldn't I buy the Pixel Tablet, you ask? Well, I just think it isn't good enough compared to those two. While its Tensor G2 chipset still packs a punch, it can't match the firepower of both the Tab S9 and M2-powered iPad Air. Additionally, it has a slightly smaller display, and I feel Google's slate is better suited for daily tasks like watching videos rather than writing essays or doing research for work or school.

Nonetheless, the three slates in this article offer quite a lot for their current prices, so if you want to score one at a discount, I urge you not to waste time and save as soon as possible while the offers are still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov
