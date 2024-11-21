Savings expert's choice: 3 tablets that give you more bang for your buck this Black Friday, but one of them is flawed

The 11-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip is also discounted for Black Friday and can be yours for $100 off. The M2 chip inside this bad boy is incredibly powerful, meaning the slate will serve you well for years to come. However, unlike the Galaxy Tab S9, the screen here uses LCD technology. While it offers a pleasant viewing experience, it doesn't quite match the vibrancy of its AMOLED counterparts.

Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: Save $200! The Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB of storage on sale for $200 off its price on Amazon for Black Friday. For me, this tablet is great value for money as it delivers fast performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, it offers an awesome watching experience, packing an 11-inch AMOLED display. $200 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





In case you want a top-tier slate running on Android, the Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 is a great choice right now. Its 128GB version is discounted by $200, meaning you can score this bad boy for less than $600. Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the tablet offers exceptional performance and can handle any task with ease. However, its SoC is less powerful than Apple's M2 chip, so the new iPad Air wins in this regard. On the flip side, the Android-powered slate rocks an 11-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an exceptional watching experience on the go.





Pixel Tablet 256GB, without a Speaker Dock: Save $140! Amazon is selling the Pixel Tablet with 256GB of storage, but without the included Charging Speaker Dock. You can save $140 on this model, getting it for just under $360. While the slate offers great value for money, its Tensor G2 chipset lacks the firepower of the Galaxy S9 and iPad Air M2. Additionally, the screen here is a 10.95-inch LCD panel, which is slightly smaller than the displays on the other two. $140 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





Google's Pixel Tablet is the cheapest of the three right now. Amazon has discounted the version without a Speaker Dock by $140, allowing you to score one for under $360. This bad boy is great value for money, as its Tensor G2 still packs a punch and can handle most tasks with ease. In addition, it boasts a 10.95-inch LCD display which will let you enjoy your favorite TV shows in good quality at a cheaper price.





Which tablet should I choose?