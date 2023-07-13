You can still save some cash on the Google Pixel Watch if you are quick!





You can save $80 if you go for the Champagne Gold case w/ Hazel Active band Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch at Amazon right now! Do you want a Google Pixel Watch that you can use without your phone for calls and contactless payments? Well, you can save 80 bucks if you buy one from Amazon right now!





The one caveat here is that you are only getting the $70 price cut if you go for the Champagne Gold case with the Hazel Active band. The only other combos that are still available including Matte Black with Obsidian Active band, Polished Silver with Chalk Active band, and Polished Silver with Charcoal Active band are all $10 more expensive. Then again, we are talking just $10 here so it shouldn't be a big deal.





Thankfully, the offer is currently running on both the Wi-Fi and LTE Google Pixel Watch models, so whichever one you choose you will still benefit. Just keep in mind that these are quickly running out of stock, as you can see with several of the color options already being gone, so it best to be decisive before the deal is no longer available

A few words on the Pixel Watch





The Pixel Watch is Google's first jab at a smartwatch. Because of that, the first few months after it launched it had a bit of smoothening to go through on the software side. Nevertheless, the Search giant has worked hard to polish the Pixel Watch and it is now a decent wearable device to buy.





Google will without a doubt continue to support and improve it in the future, with one of the most major improvements as of late being the addition of blood oxygen monitoring.





One thing is for sure, it is easily one of the more beautiful smartwatches on the market. On top of that, we thought the Pixel Watch was very comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time.