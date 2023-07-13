You can still save some cash on the Google Pixel Watch if you are quick!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 might be over but that doesn't mean there aren't any tasty deals to still make use of. Among the numerous offers we saw on some of the best smartwatches was also the Google Pixel Watch, which is currently still enjoying a great 23% post-Prime Day discount at Amazon, dropping its price below $280!
The one caveat here is that you are only getting the $70 price cut if you go for the Champagne Gold case with the Hazel Active band. The only other combos that are still available including Matte Black with Obsidian Active band, Polished Silver with Chalk Active band, and Polished Silver with Charcoal Active band are all $10 more expensive. Then again, we are talking just $10 here so it shouldn't be a big deal.
Thankfully, the offer is currently running on both the Wi-Fi and LTE Google Pixel Watch models, so whichever one you choose you will still benefit. Just keep in mind that these are quickly running out of stock, as you can see with several of the color options already being gone, so it best to be decisive before the deal is no longer available
A few words on the Pixel Watch
The Pixel Watch is Google's first jab at a smartwatch. Because of that, the first few months after it launched it had a bit of smoothening to go through on the software side. Nevertheless, the Search giant has worked hard to polish the Pixel Watch and it is now a decent wearable device to buy.
Google will without a doubt continue to support and improve it in the future, with one of the most major improvements as of late being the addition of blood oxygen monitoring.
One thing is for sure, it is easily one of the more beautiful smartwatches on the market. On top of that, we thought the Pixel Watch was very comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time.
