Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

You can still save some cash on the Google Pixel Watch if you are quick!

Deals Google Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can still save some cash on the Google Pixel Watch if you are quick!
Amazon Prime Day 2023 might be over but that doesn't mean there aren't any tasty deals to still make use of. Among the numerous offers we saw on some of the best smartwatches was also the Google Pixel Watch, which is currently still enjoying a great 23% post-Prime Day discount at Amazon, dropping its price below $280!

Get the Google Pixel Watch with a 23% discount from Amazon!

You can save $80 if you go for the Champagne Gold case w/ Hazel Active band Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch at Amazon right now!
$80 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

LTE-enabled Pixel Watch from google now with a 20% discount!

Do you want a Google Pixel Watch that you can use without your phone for calls and contactless payments? Well, you can save 80 bucks if you buy one from Amazon right now!
$80 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The one caveat here is that you are only getting the $70 price cut if you go for the Champagne Gold case with the Hazel Active band. The only other combos that are still available including Matte Black with Obsidian Active band, Polished Silver with Chalk Active band, and Polished Silver with Charcoal Active band are all $10 more expensive. Then again, we are talking just $10 here so it shouldn't be a big deal.

Thankfully, the offer is currently running on both the Wi-Fi and LTE Google Pixel Watch models, so whichever one you choose you will still benefit. Just keep in mind that these are quickly running out of stock, as you can see with several of the color options already being gone, so it best to be decisive before the deal is no longer available

A few words on the Pixel Watch


The Pixel Watch is Google's first jab at a smartwatch. Because of that, the first few months after it launched it had a bit of smoothening to go through on the software side. Nevertheless, the Search giant has worked hard to polish the Pixel Watch and it is now a decent wearable device to buy.

Google will without a doubt continue to support and improve it in the future, with one of the most major improvements as of late being the addition of blood oxygen monitoring.

One thing is for sure, it is easily one of the more beautiful smartwatches on the market. On top of that, we thought the Pixel Watch was very comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time.

Popular stories

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day
Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day
Go big or go home: iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max - the best big iPhones ever?
Go big or go home: iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max - the best big iPhones ever?
Google Pixel 8 deals to expect
Google Pixel 8 deals to expect
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless