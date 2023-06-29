Motorola Defy Satellite Link now on sale: put your phone in Bear Grylls mode



Long-anticipated since February by outdoor maniacs and professionals from various areas of work, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link comes at a remarkable price of $149 (other satellite-enabled messengers are in the $250-$400 range) that includes a whole year’s messaging plan, plus a satellite-enabled SOS subscription.



On a side note, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro offer something similar, but strictly for SOS needs: the Emergency SOS feature. If you find yourself in an emergency situation outside the range of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, your iPhone tries to connect you via satellite to the help that you need. Just try to get a direct view of the sky and the horizon. Emergency SOS via satellite is free for two years after the activation of iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.



Motorola’s device is the size of an earbuds case, but don’t look down on it. This tiny and affordable beast makes your phone talk to a satellite at 22,300 miles up in space, thus defying the limitations of the traditional mobile network and getting you connected in remote locations. Even if you’re not having a holiday at Sequoia National Park, where cell coverage is scarce at best, one can appreciate the satellite option in other situations, like when the networks are disrupted or if a more discrete form of communication is preferred.

OK, how does it work, exactly?



Satellite Link is the product of the combined efforts between Motorola and Bullitt Group (British smartphone company specializing in ruggedized and satellite-connected devices, apps and services). In order to provide you with direct-to-satellite two-way messaging, the Satellite Link uses the Bullitt Satellite Connect network (more on that later). Powering the gadget is a cutting-edge NTN chip – ‘the only one of its kind commercially available today’, claims Motorola.



NTN (not to be confused with TNT!) stands for non-terrestrial networks, which is the fancy name for all things in space and orbit: low, mid and high-altitude operating satellites. TN, should you come across that somewhere, stands for terrestrial networks: towers, cells, etc. Things that are put on and in the ground. If you’re over 30, you witnessed first hand TN’s monster inflation: it grew as cities grew and conquered vast areas, but still carriers can’t provide 100% coverage across the land solely by the available grid.



Using the Satellite Link and costs



So you’ve awakened your inside Bear Grylls and you’re off on an adventure with the Motorola Defy Satellite Link. Here’s what to do in order to get it going. Users simply download the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app, create a personal account, and pair the gadget to their phone (iOS 14 or later, Android 10 or later) via Bluetooth to be able to send satellite messages.



Recipients without the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app receive a text message and are invited to download the associated Android or iOS app in order to respond. ‘The cost of the messages sent or received over satellite will be deducted from the satellite messaging subscriber’s plan with no cost to the recipient. There is no charge to either party when sending or receiving messages over an internet connection’, Motorola representatives clarify.



It operates on Inmarsat and Echostar geostationary network



It’s important to note that the Motorola Defy Satellite Link operates on Inmarsat and Echostar geostationary satellite networks, which are different from those of Iridium and Globalstar’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.



As the name suggests, geostationary means that these satellites appear nearly stationary in the sky to a ground-based observer. That is because they move with the Earth's rotation speed and in the same direction – they're in sync with the Earth. That is made possible by their altitude operation – 22,300 miles or 35,800 kilometers directly above the equator. LEOs, on the other hand, are positioned much lower - around the 1200 miles or less range. They, however, are going much faster and make 12-16 turns around Earth per day. You can read much more about this fascinating stuff here







It’s a great gift idea



Even if you’re not the adventurous type, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is quite an extraordinary gift idea, and a very practical one, too. You can stay in touch with your loved ones wherever they go, be it the ocean or the mountains, be it for a high-demanding offsite job or a fishing trip in the open waters. The device also comes with a physical ‘Check In’ button, so friends, family or co-workers can follow the user’s journey progress and stay in touch no matter where their route takes them. Again, there is a satellite enabled SOS function and real time location sharing for extreme emergencies.



Pricing and availability



The device is available from AT&T, REI, Bass Pro.com, B&H Photo, Nomadic Supply, BlackOvis.com, GoHunt.com and other major retailers.

The device is available from AT&T, REI, Bass Pro.com, B&H Photo, Nomadic Supply, BlackOvis.com, GoHunt.com and other major retailers. For full availability visit www.motorolarugged.com . Priced at $149 including one year subscription to the Essentials Messaging service plan (up to 30 two-way messages per month and SOS Assist).

