Samsung's One UI 8 Now Bar will be getting a major boost by the end of the year

Full list of compatible apps not yet revealed, but broader adoption expected

0comments
Samsung One UI
Image of Samsung Galaxy device with now bar displayed
Samsung is getting ready to make its Now Bar feature more useful with the next big update to One UI. The Now Bar was introduced with One UI 7.0, based on Android 15, and lets users quickly see and control ongoing tasks—like music playback or timers—on the lock screen without needing to unlock the phone. It shows this information in a row of cards, which Samsung calls the Now Bar.

The biggest issue with Now Bar so far has been limited support, as only a small number of apps work with it, and most of them are made by Samsung. However, according to the official "Device Experience Guide" for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, that’s about to change. Right now, 20 apps support the Now Bar, but by the end of 2025, that number will grow to 35. Samsung didn’t name the new apps, but it’s clear the company wants to bring this feature to more parts of the phone experience.


Part of this expansion could be helped by Android 16, which includes a new tool for developers. This tool, called a standardized API, allows apps to show live updates—like a delivery or media playback—on the lock screen and status bar. Samsung’s current version of One UI 8 doesn’t yet use this system, but if it does in the future, it could open up Now Bar support to even more apps.

There’s also a new improvement coming to Galaxy Z Flip phones. In One UI 7.0, you could only view Now Bar cards on the cover screen, but trying to interact with them would open the app or its widget. With One UI 8, the Now Bar works the same way on both the cover and main screen, letting users interact with those cards directly from the outside display. That’s a big improvement for those who like using their phone one-handed or while it’s folded.

Even though we don’t yet know which apps will be added, it’s a sign that Samsung wants to make Now Bar a bigger part of the Galaxy experience. If Samsung also decides to use Android’s built-in live updates feature, it could make the Now Bar even more powerful and useful—not just for Samsung apps, but for all kinds of services.

