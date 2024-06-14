Samsung’s June security patch hits Galaxy S22, foldables, and more
Galaxy S22 | Image credit – PhoneArena
Just a few days back, Samsung kicked off the release of the June security update for the Galaxy S24 and S23. Now, more of the company’s flagship phones, including its foldable phones, are beginning to receive the update.
Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and older devices receive the June 2024 security update
The June 2024 security update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S22 series, the three latest Galaxy Z Fold models, and flip models dating back to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This update addresses numerous security vulnerabilities.
Four years after their debut, Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the final entries in the Note series, continue to receive regular security updates. This week, Samsung is also delivering the June 2024 security update to both models.
In addition to Samsung's flagship models, the update is now being rolled out to its Fan Edition smartphones, including models as far back as the Galaxy S20 FE. Specifically, the company is pushing the latest security update to the carrier-locked variant of the smartphone in the US.
The June 2024 patch addresses over 50 security issues, with a critical fix specifically targeting "some Android 12 and 13 devices." However, users should not anticipate discovering new features or performance enhancements after installing the update on their device.
Make sure to grab these security patches right away to keep your device safe. Installing updates promptly is key to safeguarding your device's security and overall well-being. These updates address vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit to steal data or compromise your device.
Keep an eye out for the patch arriving on the above-mentioned devices in the coming days. To see if the update is already available for your device and to install it, follow these steps:
- Open Settings
- Select Software update
- Download and install the update
Installing software or security updates is an easy three-step process | Video credit – Samsung
Samsung usually gives priority to rolling out security updates first to its flagship devices, followed by mid-range and budget models. The rollout may be phased over several weeks due to carrier certifications and regional considerations.
