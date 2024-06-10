Samsung begins the U.S. rollout of the June security update for the Galaxy S24 and S23

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung begins the rollout of the June security update for the Galaxy S24 and S23
Almost halfway through the month, Samsung is now rolling out the June software update for the Galaxy S24 and S23 series. According to the release notes, the update prioritizes security enhancements and is currently available in the US for Verizon users, with some T-Mobile customers also starting to see the update.

While the June update typically takes a bit longer to arrive, it seems Samsung is working to get these security enhancements into users' hands as quickly as possible. As usual, the rollout is expected to reach other countries soon, ensuring that Galaxy S24 and S23 owners worldwide benefit from the security improvements.

The update, identified by build numbers S92xUSQS2AXE4 for the Galaxy S24 and S91xUSQS3CXE3 for the Galaxy S23, and with a download size of 436MB, addresses 59 vulnerabilities, 37 of which are from Google and 22 from Samsung. Notably, these patches aim to enhance device security and protect user data, with one vulnerability even classified as "Critical." The Google patches include those included in the June 2024 Android Security Bulletin package.

While some users in South Korea have reported additional fixes beyond security enhancements, the US version of this update appears to be exclusively security-focused. Some of the more notable issues this patch tackles appear to be a vulnerability in the Caminfo Driver for Android 14 devices using the Exynos s5e8825 chipset and several separate vulnerabilities that could potentially allow attackers to execute arbitrary code.

The update is expected to roll out to more carriers and regions in the near future. As usual, users can manually check for the update by going to their phone's Settings app, tapping on "Software update," and then selecting "Download and install" if the update is available. It is advised that Galaxy S24 and S23 owners proactively apply these patches when they become available for their region.
Johanna Romero
