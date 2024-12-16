Samsung’s Galaxy Ring may soon fit even more fingers

January

Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring current sizes and inner diameters:

From the looks of things, these two new sizes should be added to this sizing kit when they become official.







New sizes will finally be available in January!



Size 14 (SM-Q514): 3.2g, 23 mm inner diameter

Size 15 (SM-Q515): 3.2g, 23,8 mm inner diameter https://t.co/GSyK3iFLaL — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) December 13, 2024



I really like that Samsung is working on adding more options and I do hope this rumor turns out to be accurate. Although we won't know for certain until Samsung announces it, I'm inclined to believe this rumor is accurate. When we know more, we'll let you know!

