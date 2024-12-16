Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung's Galaxy Ring may soon fit even more fingers

A couple of months ago, a leak indicated Samsung may bring two new sizes to its Galaxy Ring. Now, leaker Max Jambor indicates we may finally see these two new sizes in January.  

The Galaxy Ring is a very comfortable fitness tracker (as long as it fits your finger). One factor holding some people from trying this quite useful tracker is the sizes it's available in. The Galaxy Ring does have quite a lot of sizes to choose from, but Samsung is reportedly working to give users two more choices: sizes 14 and 15.

The codenames for the two sizes are SM-Q514 and SM-Q515, respectively for size 14 and size 15. The inner diameter of the former will reportedly be 23mm, and the latter will likely sport a 23.8mm inner diameter.

Right now, Samsung's wearable comes in nine sizes: from size 5 all the way to size 13.

Samsung Galaxy Ring current sizes and inner diameters:
Galaxy Ring size
Inner diameter
515.7mm
616.5mm
717.3mm
818.2mm
918.9mm
1019.8mm
1120.5mm
1221.4mm
1322.2mm
 
To ensure you get the right size for your finger (and that's important if you want all its health sensors to work accurately), Samsung offers you a sizing kit so you can find out which size is for you before placing an order for the Ring itself.

From the looks of things, these two new sizes should be added to this sizing kit when they become official.


As many of you may probably know, smart rings don't really have a way for you to adjust the size so it fits you properly. Samsung is reportedly working on eliminating this issue in the future, but for now, you have to make sure the size is correct so you can use the device.

I really like that Samsung is working on adding more options and I do hope this rumor turns out to be accurate. Although we won't know for certain until Samsung announces it, I'm inclined to believe this rumor is accurate. When we know more, we'll let you know!

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

