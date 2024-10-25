Samsung patent suggests a future Galaxy Ring may be able to adjust its size to your finger
Samsung's Galaxy Ring is a comfortable and useful little fitness and health tracker. The company is already working on its successor, which will likely arrive in 2025. Reports suggest that future smart rings may come with a structure that allows for resizing, and the Galaxy Ring 2 may be one of those.
It's very important to get the ring in the right size, as it needs to fit snugly to ensure its sensors and functions work properly. This issue may be eliminated if the ring is able to adjust its size to fit you correctly, which this patent indicates that Samsung is working on.
Also, the Galaxy Ring being able to automatically adjust to your finger would help with sensor accuracy. There wouldn't be gaps resulting from choosing a ring too large, and the sensors would be in contact with your skin at an optimal distance. Also, the ring will still fit you even if you lose or gain weight (as you know, your fingers also change when your weight changes).
And also you may be able to resell it more easily, as it would fit anyone.
Of course, as is the case with any patent, the product may never see the light of an official announcement. But it's encouraging to see that Samsung is working on eliminating the size worry from Galaxy Ring buyers.
I personally seem to never be able to buy a ring that fits me exactly right. I have pretty thin fingers and in the cold, they get even thinner, while in the summer, they are bigger and I'm forced to have rings for the winter and rings for the summertime... A Galaxy Ring that can adjust to even these changes would be a game-changer for someone like me.
When this becomes a reality, you won't need a sizing kit to find the best size for your finger. Basically, this could be achieved by an elastic material present in the internal structure of the smart ring which could make it flexible. This material can stretch according to the size of your finger.
Illustration from the patent. | Image Credit - Elegant Hoopoe
But Samsung isn't the only company that's thought of this brilliant idea. Xiaomi recently patented a smart ring with similar properties. It seems these companies are working on making buying smart rings way simpler, just as easy as buying a smartphone.
