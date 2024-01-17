Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Official Samsung videos from the Galaxy S24 series unveiling; check out the Galaxy AI features

Did you hear? Samsung today unveiled its 2024 flagship line, the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung is counting on AI to differentiate its new phones from the competition. And to help promote the series, Sammy produced several videos which it shared on its YouTube channel. 

One of the exciting new AI-related features is called Live Translate which allows you to have a phone conversation with someone who speaks a foreign language by hearing an AI created translation of what the person on the other end of the call said. That person will hear what you said translated by AI in his/her own language. You can set the speed of the translation and mute the other person's voice so you'll hear only the translation in your language. Check out the feature by viewing the video below.

Another cool new feature allows a Galaxy S24 series user to circle something on the screen to initiate a search for whatever or whoever is inside the circle. The video created by Samsung shows how, by circling something on the screen of a Galaxy S24 model, you can quickly get information as opposed to typing in a long, rambling description of what it is you want information about.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers one of the best photography systems on a smartphone. Samsung's video promoting the Nightography Zoom on the Galaxy S24 Ultra shows disappointed fans with other phones at a concert who can't zoom in on the band and record a clear video. Meanwhile, one fan with the Galaxy S24 Ultra is all smiles as her phone allows her to get up close and personal with the band thanks to the Nightography Zoom on the phone.

Don't have time to watch the entire Unpacked event? Check out this version of today's activities boiled down by Samsung to a quick 12 minutes.

Want to see what Galaxy AI brings to the Galaxy S24 Ultra? The official introductory video does this and includes some of the features we've already mentioned such as Circle to Search and Live Translate. The video also mentions the Titanium build, and the Corning Gorilla Armor screen protection that protects the display from scratches and stops reflections from making the screen harder to view.

Lastly, after all of those years talking about the next big thing is, Samsung is finally saying that with Galaxy AI, the next big thing is YOU.

