Samsung unveils the Galaxy Fit 3: Bigger screen, new safety features, and more
Months ago, Samsung's latest wearable, the Galaxy Fit 3, had its specifications and design leaked. Ahead of its announcement, it even appeared in a real-life hands-on video, leaving almost no room for surprises. Well, the Galaxy Fit 3 is now officially unveiled, so let’s see what it has to offer.
Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy Fit 3, the latest addition to its fitness tracker lineup. Featuring an aluminum body and a 1.6-inch display, the Galaxy Fit 3 boasts a 45% wider screen compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Fit 2. Now, the fitness tracker looks more like a smartwatch, allowing you to easily view detailed insights at a glance. The fitness tracker is available in three color options: gray, silver, and pink gold.
The Korean tech giant says the Galaxy Fit 3 battery can last up to 13 days on one charge. Packed with multiple features, the tracker aids in monitoring health and activity, offering sleep tracking, snore detection (when paired with a Samsung phone), Spo2 monitoring, stress level monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more. Additionally, it supports over 100 different workout options.
In a first for its fitness tracker models, Samsung has introduced safety features to the Galaxy Fit 3, including Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. If an abnormal fall is detected, the Galaxy Fit 3 allows you to call emergency services promptly for medical support. In case you need help, you can also trigger an SOS by pressing the side button five times.
The Galaxy Fit 3 is rated 5ATM and IP68, meaning it is protected against dust and water. However, it is not suitable for diving or high-pressure water activities. With an IP68 rating, it can withstand fresh water up to a maximum of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, but it is not advised for beach or pool use.
Keep in mind that Camera Remote functionality is exclusive to the Galaxy Fit 3 when paired with Galaxy smartphones operating on One UI 6.0 or above, like the latest Galaxy S24. This feature also requires the Photo mode in the pre-installed Galaxy Camera app.
To ensure a seamless experience, you can also automatically sync modes between their Galaxy Fit 3 and paired smartphone when you don't want to be disturbed. Additionally, if your smartphone is misplaced, you can easily locate it using the Find My Phone feature on the Galaxy Fit 3. Of course, it works the other way around, as well.
The Galaxy Fit 3 will be available from February 23 in select markets, yet to be announced. Also, Samsung hasn’t revealed pricing for the device just yet, so stay tuned for updates.
Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy Fit 3, the latest addition to its fitness tracker lineup. Featuring an aluminum body and a 1.6-inch display, the Galaxy Fit 3 boasts a 45% wider screen compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Fit 2. Now, the fitness tracker looks more like a smartwatch, allowing you to easily view detailed insights at a glance. The fitness tracker is available in three color options: gray, silver, and pink gold.
You can personalize your tracker and enhance its style by choosing from over 100 preset watch faces or setting your own photos as the background. Additionally, you can easily mix and match bands to suit your fashion preferences and daily activities with just a simple click of a button.
The Korean tech giant says the Galaxy Fit 3 battery can last up to 13 days on one charge. Packed with multiple features, the tracker aids in monitoring health and activity, offering sleep tracking, snore detection (when paired with a Samsung phone), Spo2 monitoring, stress level monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more. Additionally, it supports over 100 different workout options.
Blue Avelino, Head of Mobile Experience for Samsung Electronics Philippines, said in a statement:
In this new era of wellness, users desire a more comprehensive understanding of their health and Samsung has committed to providing users with advanced health monitoring tools to help them along their wellness journey. As our newest fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3 underscores our commitment to providing accessible resources that encourage everyday wellness and inspire everyone to work on their best self.
Fall Detection and Emergency SOS: Check!
In a first for its fitness tracker models, Samsung has introduced safety features to the Galaxy Fit 3, including Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. If an abnormal fall is detected, the Galaxy Fit 3 allows you to call emergency services promptly for medical support. In case you need help, you can also trigger an SOS by pressing the side button five times.
The Galaxy Fit 3 is rated 5ATM and IP68, meaning it is protected against dust and water. However, it is not suitable for diving or high-pressure water activities. With an IP68 rating, it can withstand fresh water up to a maximum of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, but it is not advised for beach or pool use.
With the Galaxy Fit 3, you can enjoy enhanced connectivity within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. Beyond being a remote control for your smartphone camera, allowing photo captures and setting timers with Camera Remote, the device also serves as a controller for playing and managing media on connected devices.
Keep in mind that Camera Remote functionality is exclusive to the Galaxy Fit 3 when paired with Galaxy smartphones operating on One UI 6.0 or above, like the latest Galaxy S24. This feature also requires the Photo mode in the pre-installed Galaxy Camera app.
To ensure a seamless experience, you can also automatically sync modes between their Galaxy Fit 3 and paired smartphone when you don't want to be disturbed. Additionally, if your smartphone is misplaced, you can easily locate it using the Find My Phone feature on the Galaxy Fit 3. Of course, it works the other way around, as well.
The Galaxy Fit 3 will be available from February 23 in select markets, yet to be announced. Also, Samsung hasn’t revealed pricing for the device just yet, so stay tuned for updates.
Things that are NOT allowed: