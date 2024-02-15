The Galaxy Fit 3 leaks in real-life video and it’s closer to the Apple Watch than to the Fit 2
Remember 2020? It brought us… no, not that but the Galaxy Fit 2 – a pretty decent fitness tracker with distinct fitness tracker looks.
Now, some four years later, another Samsung fitness tracker is on its way to the market: the Galaxy Fit 3. This device leaked spectacularly at the end of 2023, but one thing was missing from the picture: some nice real-life pictures. Well, here they are: in fact, they are moving pictures!
But, back to the video from Instagram user hosam_phone:
The Galaxy Fit 3 looks nothing like the Galaxy Fit 2 and, instead, is similar to the ubiquitous Apple Watch design. Wait, wasn’t the Galaxy Fit 3 a fitness tracker, not a smartwatch-wannabe? Well, times are changing. Fitness trackers apparently follow along.
The Galaxy Fit 3 will most probably not bring standalone GPS connectivity, cutting-edge ECG technology, or a blood pressure sensor, it will make users happy with an optical heart rate monitor and the blood oxygen supervision feature. There will be a 1.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen rectangular display and higher-quality aluminum construction compared to its predecessor.
Just like the Galaxy Fit 2, the Galaxy Fit 3 should offer some serious battery life, promising to keep the lights on for up to 13 days on a single charge, which is a pretty mind-blowing number considering the aforementioned display size and the not-too-modest 402 x 256 pixel resolution.
The Galaxy Fit 2 launched at just under $60. Per the current leak, this fitness-tracker-smartwatch-wannabe could come at no more than $100. Nice hike right there! But the device is completely redesigned and offers more…
February 6, 2024
