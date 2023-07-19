Samsung Unpacked: How to watch, what to expect at the Fold 5, Flip 5 announcement event?
1
Time is flying and the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is due to take place on July 26 in Seoul, South Korea. For the second time in 2023, the giant will present its tech culminations: we expect to officially see the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S9 line (minus the S9 FE editions, but later on that), and the Galaxy Watch 6 variants.
So, let’s make a quick summary of all things for the Summer Galaxy Unpacked. What to expect, what not to expect and, most importantly, how, when and where to watch it.
That’s the official YouTube livestream of Samsung's event. It will become active once the Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: Join the Flip Side (that’s the whole title of the event, including the motto) gets going. Again, set your reminders for July 26.
Having to present anything to the whole world live is not easy by any means. It takes a lot of planning. These are the starting times across some major cities around the globe:
New York, USA – 7:00 AM
San Francisco, USA – 4:00 AM
London, UK – 12:00 PM
Paris, France – 1:00 PM
In case you’ve kind of forgotten how the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event went for the S23 premiere in February, we’ve packed a 6-minute video for you to refresh your memory.
This important event is biannual, so you’re definitely not experiencing a deja vu: the first edition for 2023 was held in February. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is held twice a year: once in the winter, once in the summer (depending on where you’re located).
What to expect at Samsung Unpacked?
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: One of the two most anticipated devices not just for the summer, but for the whole 2023. This flagship should show what Samsung has accomplished, changed or perfected on both the hardware and software fronts for the foldable device. We’ve been drooling these last few weeks over the possible specs after every major leak and we guess you’ve done so, too. ‘I don’t think consumers walk around saying, hey, I wish my phone could fold’, said Nothing’s founder and CEO Carl Pei just the other day, but maybe the mastermind is wrong on this one? Remains to be seen.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: The other ultra hype phenomenon from Samsung. This is the device that actually served as inspiration for this summer edition’s event motto – ‘Join the flip side!’ Again, numerous leaks in the last weeks have pumped our curiosity for the device. Even if the Galaxy Z Flip 5 proves to be every bit as cool as hinted in numerous leaks, it will not have it easy, there’s stiffening competition in the likes of Motorola, OPPO and others.
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 line: It’s time to bring back the beloved rotating bezel, found in the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and sorely missed on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. At least that’s the direction in which major leaks point: a rotating bezel to interact with the watch. This cool feature is expected to be found solely in the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Overall, this line of watches comes in four size variants: 40mm, 43mm, 44mm and 47mm.
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series: Premium, sleek and expensive: if rumors are true, that’s exactly what the Galaxy Tab S9 series could bring to the market. Not to forget: very powerful. All of them (the Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra) will supposedly add IP68 water and dust resistance, plus improved quad speakers, plus (of course!) replace the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with the newer Gen 2.
What not to expect
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: You can’t have it all, as the saying goes. According to insider information, Samsung is months behind on this year’s FE line that will presumably hold a Fan Edition of the Galaxy S23 and a tablet.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: The successor(s) to 2021’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE (ask Samsung why they’re jumping from S7 FE straight to S9 FE) is also not likely to debut on July 26, because… yes, Samsung is apparently behind its own FE production schedule.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: Most probably we’ll get to see this pair of earbuds later in 2023. Possibly along with the Galaxy S23 FE and the aforementioned Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+? Stay tuned, we’ll let you know.
Re-check the ‘winter’ edition of the Unpacked event
