Samsung tops India's 'stellar' smartphone market once again, but competition is as tight as ever

In fact, there's at least one huge country where iPhones are still not even among the five most popular "types" of handsets on the market. We're talking about India, which continues to be a very fruitful ground for not only Samsung but fellow Android phone makers Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo as well.

The industry is back!













All in all, smartphone shipments went down in India last year by 2 percent compared to the year before that, which is actually a pretty good result if you consider the market registered a decline for five consecutive quarters... prior to Q4 2023.





Sales were amazingly up by no less than 20 percent in the final three months of last year (versus the same period of 2022), and all of the top four vendors crucially contributed to that large and somewhat unexpected growth. Samsung jumped 14 percent year-on-year to retain its holiday crown, edging out Xiaomi, which actually posted an even more impressive surge of 31 percent.









In third place, Vivo didn't exactly set the nation on fire with its fairly modest 10 percent growth, while Realme absolutely exploded from 2.7 to 4.5 million unit shipments to keep Oppo at bay. Going forward, India's "stellar" smartphone market is expected to continue growing, although probably not at the same pace as in Q4 2023. But the local industry is certainly bouncing back after a period of struggles, and in addition to these leading Android smartphone brands, that's also thanks to Apple.

Premium phones are the bomb!













Overall, Apple was apparently responsible for 7 percent of Q4 2023 smartphone sales in India, which is not a number that will send shivers down the spines of many Samsung top executives, but it's definitely something the Cupertino-based tech giant can continue to build on in the coming years.





The local premium market segment, mind you, was also boosted at the end of the year by Samsung's successful Galaxy S23 FE launch, as well as various festive deals and promotions that helped the Galaxy S23 , S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra maintain their appeal.









Canalys is not ready to share that segment's full and detailed numbers for either Q4 or 2023 as a whole, but premium smartphones are projected to continue growing in popularity in India, thus helping Apple and Samsung (but also other brands) to keep their profit margins nice and chunky.