Weak sales, competition from Huawei lead Apple to discount iPhone 15 line in China

Apple very rarely cuts the price of its current iPhone models which is why it is big news that the price of the iPhone 15 series has been cut by as much as 500 yuan (equivalent to $70) in China which happens to be the world's largest smartphone market. Per Bloomberg , the discount represents a 5% price cut on the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max in mainland China. The discount will run for three days from January 18th to the 21st and is being tied into the start of the Lunar New Year which takes place early next month.





Will Wong, a senior research manager at market research firm IDC, says, "It's no surprise to see Apple launching price discounts for its latest iPhone 15 series, especially since a similar promotion was seen early last year and it helped to stimulate some demand." A report released last week by securities firm Jefferies said that iPhone sales in China declined 30% during the first week of 2024













According to Counterpoint Research, shipments of iPhone models in China have been trending lower since Q4 2022 with Honor and Huawei taking some of Apple's market share. Huawei's introduction last August of the Mate 60 flagship series was powered by a 5G chip made in China by the country's leading foundry, SMIC. Because of U.S. sanctions against Huawei, the phones were the first offered by Huawei with a 5G chip (the 7nm Kirin 9000s) since the Mate 40 line was released in 2020.





