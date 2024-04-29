To keep costs down, Samsung reportedly pushes back battery improvements for Galaxy S25 Ultra



In an attempt to keep component costs down for next year's top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra model, Samsung is expected to keep the capacity of the phone's battery at the same 5000mAh that it has been at since the release of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Not only will the capacity of the battery stay the same, fast charging speeds will also not be getting an increase next year. This info comes from X subscriber Sawyer Galox (via Wccftech ).





A fan of Korean devices, Sawyer Galox wrote in his tweet, "The S25U will still have a 45W battery and a 5000mah battery 100%. I got this information recently and it was really unfortunate." In a follow-up tweet, Galox wrote that the battery features originally earmarked for the Galaxy S25 Ultra will end up in the Galaxy S26 Ultra instead. "It seems that it was in the plan, but Samsung changed its mind, wanting to reduce costs and put the stacked battery and 65W charging speed in the S26U," he wrote.









Samsung needs to have its bean counters keep a close eye on the costs of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. As we've already heard, Qualcomm is raising its prices for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processor which will feature custom Qualcomm CPU cores and will not contain any low-power efficiency cores that are used to handle small tasks without consuming large amounts of power. Using advanced battery technologies would surely reduce Samsung's margin on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.





In another cost-cutting measure similar to how Samsung handled the Galaxy S24 series. the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be powered by Sammy's own Exynos 2500 chipset in most markets. In the U.S. and China, those two models will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 under the hood in all markets. The bottom line is that these maneuvers should help Samsung preserve its margins for the 2025 flagship line.



Recommended Stories