Samsung Android Camera 5G

Samsung admits to lagging, stutter issues on the 5G Galaxy S21 series cameras; fix is coming in June

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 31, 2021, 3:06 PM
Samsung admits to lagging, stutter issues on the 5G Galaxy S21 series cameras; fix is coming in June
Samsung is working on a bug fix that will exterminate a lag on the Galaxy S21 series camera app. According to SamMobile, the manufacturer confirmed the issue with a post in the Members forum. In the post, Samsung said that it will include a fix for the issue with the June security patch update and noted that "We have confirmed that lag occurs when there is insufficient memory or computational resources in a specific path including portrait mode."

A video clip posted on YouTube by SamMobile shows how a Galaxy S21+ stutters and lags when zooming in or zooming out. This, unfortunately, is a behavior that has surfaced on all three variants of the Galaxy S21 series including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. One look at the video and you would never believe that this stuttering and lagging camera belongs to one of the top Android powered series for this year.



You wouldn't expect to pay $1,000 or more for a phone with such a laggy camera. Ironically, Samsung has been releasing new television commercials showing the camera setup on its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra handset going mano-y-mano with the photography system on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Two of the ads specifically focused (pun unintended) on the zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra compared to the less capable zooming offered on the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The good news is that Sammy apparently has a fix that will hopefully make it smoother for Galaxy S21 series users to switch between zoom levels.

Galaxy S21
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

