Samsung admits to lagging, stutter issues on the 5G Galaxy S21 series cameras; fix is coming in June
Samsung is working on a bug fix that will exterminate a lag on the Galaxy S21 series camera app. According to SamMobile, the manufacturer confirmed the issue with a post in the Members forum. In the post, Samsung said that it will include a fix for the issue with the June security patch update and noted that "We have confirmed that lag occurs when there is insufficient memory or computational resources in a specific path including portrait mode."
You wouldn't expect to pay $1,000 or more for a phone with such a laggy camera. Ironically, Samsung has been releasing new television commercials showing the camera setup on its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra handset going mano-y-mano with the photography system on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Two of the ads specifically focused (pun unintended) on the zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra compared to the less capable zooming offered on the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The good news is that Sammy apparently has a fix that will hopefully make it smoother for Galaxy S21 series users to switch between zoom levels.