$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung iOS Apple Android Camera 5G

Samsung's new TV spots feature camera showdowns between Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 23, 2021, 1:03 PM
Samsung's new TV spots feature camera showdowns between Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and iPhone 12 Pro Max
Looks like Samsung is taking the gloves off with its latest 15 second television commercials comparing the cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with the photography system found on Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max. How hard is Sammy punching? The tag line on both of its new ads say "Your phone upgrade shouldn't be a downgrade."

The first spot uses a grilled cheese sandwich as a model and with a horizontal split-screen, the image from the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is on top with the iPhone 12 Pro Max's photo on the bottom. With a close up of the sandwich, Samsung notes that its camera delivers "pin-sharp details" while asking whether Apple's camera produces an image that is "detailed enough" The commercial ends with the line "Upgrade to epic details."



The second quick television commercial shows off the telephoto capabilities of both phones. Using the moon as the subject, we can easily see the difference between the digital 100x Space Zoom on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and the maximum 12x digital zoom on last year's top iPhone model. Utilizing the horizontal split-screen once again, Samsung labels its image of the moon "100x" (note the lack of the term "digital") while for the iPhone's moon image Samsung asks, "Close enough?"



The ads might not be as clever as some of Samsung's earlier attacks on the Apple iPhone were, but they do offer more pointed comparisons between the best current flagship models produced by both rivals. It should be noted that both the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max made our list of the top camera phones for 2021.

Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
$1200 Special Samsung $1200 Special AT&T $1200 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.6
$1100 Special Verizon $1099 Special Apple $1100 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

Latest News

You can now make it harder for someone to spy on your use of Google services
by Alan Friedman,  3
You can now make it harder for someone to spy on your use of Google services
Motorola One Action is getting updated to Android 11 but it's not good news for all owners
by Anam Hamid,  0
Motorola One Action is getting updated to Android 11 but it's not good news for all owners
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
How Google will protect you from "fake news" in Google Search
by Alan Friedman,  6
How Google will protect you from "fake news" in Google Search
Judge zings Apple CEO Cook; says Apple shows no desire to address app developers' concerns
by Alan Friedman,  18
Judge zings Apple CEO Cook; says Apple shows no desire to address app developers' concerns
These Samsung smartphones will be eligible for Android 12 update
by Anam Hamid,  5
These Samsung smartphones will be eligible for Android 12 update

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close
Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Android 12 Preview: The most interesting update in years

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
Popular stories
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color
Popular stories
The Pixel 6 success - strangely - does not depend just on its excellence

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless