Samsung's new TV spots feature camera showdowns between Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Looks like Samsung is taking the gloves off with its latest 15 second television commercials comparing the cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with the photography system found on Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max . How hard is Sammy punching? The tag line on both of its new ads say "Your phone upgrade shouldn't be a downgrade."











The first spot uses a grilled cheese sandwich as a model and with a horizontal split-screen, the image from the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is on top with the iPhone 12 Pro Max's photo on the bottom. With a close up of the sandwich, Samsung notes that its camera delivers "pin-sharp details" while asking whether Apple's camera produces an image that is "detailed enough" The commercial ends with the line "Upgrade to epic details."











The second quick television commercial shows off the telephoto capabilities of both phones. Using the moon as the subject, we can easily see the difference between the digital 100x Space Zoom on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and the maximum 12x digital zoom on last year's top iPhone model. Utilizing the horizontal split-screen once again, Samsung labels its image of the moon "100x" (note the lack of the term "digital") while for the iPhone's moon image Samsung asks, "Close enough?"