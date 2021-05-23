Samsung's new TV spots feature camera showdowns between Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and iPhone 12 Pro Max
Looks like Samsung is taking the gloves off with its latest 15 second television commercials comparing the cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with the photography system found on Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max. How hard is Sammy punching? The tag line on both of its new ads say "Your phone upgrade shouldn't be a downgrade."
The second quick television commercial shows off the telephoto capabilities of both phones. Using the moon as the subject, we can easily see the difference between the digital 100x Space Zoom on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and the maximum 12x digital zoom on last year's top iPhone model. Utilizing the horizontal split-screen once again, Samsung labels its image of the moon "100x" (note the lack of the term "digital") while for the iPhone's moon image Samsung asks, "Close enough?"
The ads might not be as clever as some of Samsung's earlier attacks on the Apple iPhone were, but they do offer more pointed comparisons between the best current flagship models produced by both rivals. It should be noted that both the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max made our list of the top camera phones for 2021.