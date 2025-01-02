Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung to expand its useful customization tool to all via the Play Store with One UI 7

Samsung Android Software updates
Samsung's Good Lock is a framework that allows for further customizations of One UI without the need to root the device or do any complex modding. However, the framework is available only in certain regions and only accessible via the Galaxy Store. This year, this is going to change.

Samsung is bringing Good Lock to the Google Play Store for all countries with an expansion of the feature with One UI 7.

Good Lock has been around for several years and is designed to let you gain further control of the software. You are able to modify the first-party Samsung launcher to run any app on the Z Flip's cover display, and it can even solve some problems with shortcomings of Samsung's Android skin.

Samsung has confirmed its expansion in a forum post in Korean, where a representative from the company said that Good Lock in One UI 7 will be able to be used in all countries through the Play Store, rather than only through the Galaxy Store.

This is something many people have hoped for, and this pretty much means it will be more conveniently accessible for more Galaxy users.

But that's not all! Samsung is also planning to redesign the Good Lock app. Reportedly, the overall composition of the main app will be changed in order to improve the user interface and its convenience.

The post also explains that there will be a filter for specific Good Lock apps and a new "My Page" tab that will let you better manage Good Lock apps. Also, Samsung will have several Good Lock apps that aren't currently available with One UI 7 will be updated soon.

One UI 7 is currently running in beta on the Galaxy S24 phones and is expected to officially launch with the Galaxy S25 series later in January.

I think making this feature accessible to all countries is great, and gives Samsung an edge in customization abilities in front of some other companies (for example, Apple just doesn't like customization too much). So, kudos to Samsung!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

