Samsung starts production of its multichip package delivering flagship performance to mid-rangers

Samsung

announced on Tuesday morning in South Korea that it has started mass producing a new smartphone memory solution that integrates the fastest LPDDR5 DRAM with the latest UFS 3.1 NAND Flash. As a result of this integration, Samsung will deliver flagship level performance to a broader range of smartphone users. Young-soo Sohn, vice president of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics, revealed some details.





Sohn said that "Samsung’s new LPDDR5 uMCP is built upon our rich legacy of memory advancements and packaging know-how, enabling consumers to enjoy uninterrupted streaming, gaming and mixed reality experiences even in lower-tier devices." This new memory solution would dovetail perfectly with Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A series phones which offer decent specs, viable cameras, and large batteries at an affordable price.





The executive added that "As 5G-compatible devices become more mainstream, we anticipate that our latest multichip package innovation will accelerate the market transition to 5G and beyond, and help to bring the metaverse into our everyday lives a lot faster." Samsung says that with its latest DRAM and NAND interfaces, the uMCP provides lightning fast speed and high storage capacity at low power.





As a result, more consumers will be able to use 5G applications that were previously available on only premium, flagship handsets. These applications will include graphics-intensive games, advanced photography, and augmented reality. Helping to deliver flagship level results are a nearly 50% hike in DRAM performance from 17 gigabytes per second (GB/s) to 25GB/s.





NAND flash performance more than doubled from 1.5GB/s to 3GB/s compared to the previous solution which used an LPDDR4X-based UFS 2.2 package. Also exciting is the news that the integrated DRAM/NAND package fits into a small 11.5mm x 13mm space which gives manufacturers room to add other features to their smartphones.





The DRAM memory ranges from 6GB to 12GB and UFS storage is available in a range of 128GB to 512GB. Sammy says that its "uMCP can be easily customized to accommodate the diverse needs of 5G smartphones throughout the mid-and high-end segments." Compatibility of the LPDDR5 uMCP has been successfully completed with smartphone manufacturers and uMCP equipped devices should be available in mainstream markets later this month.

