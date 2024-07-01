Samsung SmartThings unveils new features: Matter 1.2 support, shareable routines, more
Image credit — Samsung
SmartThings, Samsung's platform for connecting all your smart home devices, has just released a bunch of new updates that are designed to make your life easier.
One of the most exciting new features is the Shareable Routines. This lets you share your favorite automated routines with your friends and family. For example, if you have a morning routine where your lights turn on, your coffee maker starts brewing, and your favorite music playlist starts playing, you can now share this routine with others. They can easily set it up in their own homes by simply scanning the QR code of the shared routine.
SmartThings has also made some improvements to how you manage your smart home devices. The SmartThings app now has a new Hub Manager feature that lets you easily configure your smart home setup. You can create groups of hubs, and even set up a backup hub in case your main hub fails. This means your smart home will be more reliable and less likely to go offline.
SmartThings is also now compatible with the Matter 1.2 standard, which means you can connect even more devices to your smart home. This includes things like refrigerators, air conditioners, dishwashers, washing machines, robot vacuums, smoke detectors, air quality sensors, air purifiers, and fans.
Samsung SmartThings is now compatible with Matter 1.2 and includes a new Hub Manager | Image credit — Samsung
Galaxy smartphone and tablet users will also appreciate the new Device Control feature, which makes it easier to control your smart home devices without having to open the SmartThings app. You can create a custom home control page with your favorite devices, and then access it quickly from your phone's quick panel.
Finally, SmartThings Energy has been updated with some new features to help you save energy. You can now earn rewards for saving energy, and track your progress with gamified elements like energy level and activity badges. Here's a summary of the new SmartThings features:
- Shareable Routines: Easily share your favorite automated routines with friends and family.
- Hub Manager: Configure your smart home setup, create hub groups, and set up backup hubs.
- Matter 1.2 Support: Connect even more devices to your smart home.
- Device Control: Control your smart home devices from your phone's quick panel.
- SmartThings Energy Enhancements: Save energy and earn rewards.
This latest update is designed to make your smart home experience easier and more enjoyable. Additionally, with all the new features, the platform is well-positioned to continue its growth and innovation in the smart home market.
