Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung SmartThings unveils new features: Matter 1.2 support, shareable routines, more

By
0comments
Samsung SmartThings unveils new features: Matter 1.2 support, shareable routines, more
Image credit — Samsung

SmartThings, Samsung's platform for connecting all your smart home devices, has just released a bunch of new updates that are designed to make your life easier.

One of the most exciting new features is the Shareable Routines. This lets you share your favorite automated routines with your friends and family. For example, if you have a morning routine where your lights turn on, your coffee maker starts brewing, and your favorite music playlist starts playing, you can now share this routine with others. They can easily set it up in their own homes by simply scanning the QR code of the shared routine.

SmartThings has also made some improvements to how you manage your smart home devices. The SmartThings app now has a new Hub Manager feature that lets you easily configure your smart home setup. You can create groups of hubs, and even set up a backup hub in case your main hub fails. This means your smart home will be more reliable and less likely to go offline.

SmartThings is also now compatible with the Matter 1.2 standard, which means you can connect even more devices to your smart home. This includes things like refrigerators, air conditioners, dishwashers, washing machines, robot vacuums, smoke detectors, air quality sensors, air purifiers, and fans.

Samsung SmartThings is now compatible with Matter 1.2 and includes a new Hub Manager | Image credit — Samsung

Galaxy smartphone and tablet users will also appreciate the new Device Control feature, which makes it easier to control your smart home devices without having to open the SmartThings app. You can create a custom home control page with your favorite devices, and then access it quickly from your phone's quick panel.

Finally, SmartThings Energy has been updated with some new features to help you save energy. You can now earn rewards for saving energy, and track your progress with gamified elements like energy level and activity badges. Here's a summary of the new SmartThings features:

  • Shareable Routines: Easily share your favorite automated routines with friends and family.
  • Hub Manager: Configure your smart home setup, create hub groups, and set up backup hubs.
  • Matter 1.2 Support: Connect even more devices to your smart home.
  • Device Control: Control your smart home devices from your phone's quick panel.
  • SmartThings Energy Enhancements: Save energy and earn rewards.

This latest update is designed to make your smart home experience easier and more enjoyable. Additionally, with all the new features, the platform is well-positioned to continue its growth and innovation in the smart home market.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2
This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2

Latest News

Apple is working on iOS 19 which puts it right on schedule for next year
Apple is working on iOS 19 which puts it right on schedule for next year
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless