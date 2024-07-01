Samsung launches SmartThings Energy Flex Connect to promote energy-saving with NY and CA users

Image credit — Samsung

Chanwoo Park, EVP, Samsung Electronics





Even those without compatible appliances can benefit. The program sends alerts during peak events, empowering users to take energy-saving actions manually.The benefits of participating in SmartThings Energy Flex Connect are twofold. Firstly, it's a simple way to contribute to a more sustainable energy grid. By reducing energy consumption during peak demand, users help prevent blackouts and reduce the need for fossil fuel-powered plants.Secondly, Samsung rewards participants with Samsung Rewards points. These points can be redeemed for various benefits, encouraging more people to get involved in energy-saving initiatives.Samsung's vision for SmartThings Energy Flex Connect is clear: to make energy management easier, more convenient, and more rewarding for everyone. I can see this as being a win-win solution for California and New York residents, which promotes both individual savings and a greener future.