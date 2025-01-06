Samsung’s SmartThings gets smarter with Galaxy AI integration

Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

All tech things should connect seamlessly and work together: that's my pipe dream, and Samsung is trying to make it happen… up to a point.

After the news that Samsung brings its own version of Android’s Circle to Search feature to its smart TVs, the Korean giant emphasizes the integration of AI into everyday life. Samsung's "AI for All" vision that's part of Samsung's presentation at CES 2025 aims to make AI an accessible and impactful part of smart home gadgets.

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) Division, outlined the company’s strategy to leverage AI across mobile devices and other connected technologies. Samsung’s innovations aim to enhance personalization and usability, enabling smartphones to adapt to individual habits and preferences for a seamless user experience.



A standout feature is the integration of AI into Samsung’s SmartThings platform. This smart home system connects devices like smartphones, tablets, and TVs, enabling them to work together intelligently. With AI-powered tools like Ambient Sensing, SmartThings learns users’ routines and adjusts devices accordingly. For instance, a smartphone can communicate with other devices to manage energy consumption or optimize home environments based on user preferences.

Samsung also announced enhancements to Bixby Voice, the company’s AI voice assistant, which now recognizes individual voices and customizes responses. This improvement simplifies interactions, whether through a Galaxy smartphone or other connected devices.

AI is also driving advancements in security with Samsung Knox Matrix. This feature uses blockchain technology to protect mobile devices and connected appliances, ensuring robust privacy and security for users. The Knox Vault isolates sensitive data, providing an additional layer of protection.

Also, Samsung Health (enhanced by AI and a partnership with Dexcom) empowers users to manage their health more effectively. Using insights from the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch, it helps users interpret data and make informed wellness decisions.

I wonder if that's going to make me skip a visit to the doctor…
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless