Samsung's Freestyle smart projector is on sale with a 25% off
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are a Samsung fan, then you probably already know that the Discover Samsung Summer Event is underway. This means that tons of awesome tech from the Big S is on sale, including some of the best Android phones out there, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung makes other electronics too, though. Given that the company is behind some of the best screens, it makes total sense that they also manufacture smart TVs. But what about something more futuristic, like a smart projector with a built-in speaker?
Well, it exists and is also 25% off right now!
And guess what? It gets better! The Freestyle can do extra tricks when paired with a Galaxy Smartphone through the SmartThings app. And would you look at that? Two of Samsung's top models for 2023 are on sale too: the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy A54, and their prices can go as low as $100.
These are just some of the features, which the Freestyle can help you out with!
So, let’s kick things off with a sound off of all the features that The Freestyle has:
And yes — it has Netflix, even though it’s not exactly running Android. It’s running Tizen — an OS that you can encounter most often on Samsung wearables. But in terms of navigation, it's just as snappy and responsive as you’d expect.
Samsung has listed The Freestyle as capable of 1000 Lumens, but that’s LED Lumens. For projectors, ANSI Lumens are more common, so after some digging online, The Freestyle seems to measure at about 250 in ANSI, which is still bright enough in a dark setting.
- Completely adjustable and you can even project on your ceiling if you want to
- Automated setup takes a load off your shoulders, especially if you are new to projectors
- An in-depth set of tools to fine-tune your picture’s look and feel through Samsung’s SmartThings app
- A 360 degree soundscape with admirable oomph
- External battery support for all banks capable of a 9V/3A minimum output
- The ability to mirror the screen of your Galaxy phone
- Comes with Samsung TV Plus, which is streaming tons of free content daily
- Has Smart functions, including Voice Assistant
And yes — it has Netflix, even though it’s not exactly running Android. It’s running Tizen — an OS that you can encounter most often on Samsung wearables. But in terms of navigation, it's just as snappy and responsive as you’d expect.
Samsung has listed The Freestyle as capable of 1000 Lumens, but that’s LED Lumens. For projectors, ANSI Lumens are more common, so after some digging online, The Freestyle seems to measure at about 250 in ANSI, which is still bright enough in a dark setting.
The Freestyle also has some fresh-looking accessories, with neat color options, so that it can fit in with your home’s style. Oh, and right now, it’s 25% off thanks to Samsung’s Discover event! So if you are thinking about picking one up: now is the time!
Things that are NOT allowed: