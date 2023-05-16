Samsung's Freestyle smart projector is on sale with a 25% off

Well, it exists and is also 25% off right now!

These are just some of the features, which the Freestyle can help you out with!

Completely adjustable and you can even project on your ceiling if you want to

Automated setup takes a load off your shoulders, especially if you are new to projectors

An in-depth set of tools to fine-tune your picture’s look and feel through Samsung’s SmartThings app

A 360 degree soundscape with admirable oomph

External battery support for all banks capable of a 9V/3A minimum output

The ability to mirror the screen of your Galaxy phone

Comes with Samsung TV Plus, which is streaming tons of free content daily

Has Smart functions, including Voice Assistant

So, let’s kick things off with a sound off of all the features that The Freestyle has:And yes — it has Netflix, even though it’s not exactly running Android. It’s running Tizen — an OS that you can encounter most often on Samsung wearables. But in terms of navigation, it's just as snappy and responsive as you’d expect.Samsung has listed The Freestyle as capable of 1000 Lumens, but that’s LED Lumens. For projectors, ANSI Lumens are more common, so after some digging online, The Freestyle seems to measure at about 250 in ANSI, which is still bright enough in a dark setting.The Freestyle also has some fresh-looking accessories, with neat color options, so that it can fit in with your home’s style. Oh, and right now, it’s 25% off thanks to Samsung’s Discover event! So if you are thinking about picking one up: now is the time!