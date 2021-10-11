Samsung seeks a patent protecting its dual-sided, under-display fingerprint sensor for the Fold 4 5G

Samsung seeks a patent protecting its dual-sided, under-display fingerprint sensor for the Fold 4 5G0
With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, there was some thought given to equipping the device with an under-display fingerprint scanner. That didn't occur and instead, Samsung integrated its fingerprint scanner with the power button on the side of the device. However, according to LetsGo Digital, Samsung did submit on March 31st a patent applicationtitled "'Foldable electronic device capable of detecting fingerprint through at least part of the display'"
This works by placing the fingerprint scanner into the lower left of the foldable display. This will allow biometric authentication to take place with the display closed or open. Between the two sensors, a small printed circuit board is placed which connects to the main circuit board.
The original filing was made back in 2020 in South Korea. By the time the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is released next year, Samsung might be ready to include in-display fingerprint scanners with its foldable devices.
While Samsung has the global lead in foldables at the moment, it hopes to continue to bring pricing down to bring these products within reach of more consumers. And pricing becomes more important as other manufacturers release their own foldables. Firms like Google (whose Pixel Fold could be announced soon), Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo could put the pressure on Samsung although ironically, many of these companies will source their foldable displays from Samsung.