 Tougher Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 bring drastic screen repair price cut - PhoneArena
Tougher Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 bring drastic screen repair price cut

Samsung
Samsung is drastically lowering the foldable screen repair price for the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 from $249 to just $29, that's how confident it is in the new slimmer and more durable hinge and display design of its 2022 foldables crop.

When you subscribe for the Samsung Care+ plan, that is, but that was valid for the Z Fold 3 screen repair prices as well, and even then it was still $249. On the other hand, the Samsung Care+ plan is just $11 a month and it gives you an added piece of mind for your expensive $1800 Z Fold 4, now with a $29 screen repair cost with Care+, just like for Samsung's "rigid" phones that don't bend around any hinges.

That's a milestone for foldable phones' repairability and is just another example how the technology is maturing. As you can see from the video above, Samsung worked hard to ditch the gear-based hinge rotation that was making it impossible to make a slimmer and lighter hinge component.

Back to linear rotational technology, Samsung managed to create a slimmer foldable that weighs less but is nevertheless just as durable as the folding design it used on the last three generations.

Besides the $11 a month Samsung Care+, you can also add a Theft and Loss protection component for seven bucks more for a true piece of mind with the only exclusion being the dangerous state of New York. 

We kid, but when Samsung posts the true cost of Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 screen repairs out of warranty and without Samsung Care subscription, the $29 screen replacement move will certainly be appreciated more by their future owners.
