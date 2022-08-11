Tougher Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 bring drastic screen repair price cut

The 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be yours for free at Samsung with our PhoneArena bonuses The brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade and free case. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $100 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $900, too, not to mention the bundle deals. $200 off (19%) Gift $860 $1059 99 Pre-order at Samsung





When you subscribe for the Samsung Care+ plan, that is, but that was valid for the Z Fold 3 screen repair prices as well, and even then it was still $249. On the other hand, the Samsung Care+ plan is just $11 a month and it gives you an added piece of mind for your expensive $1800 Z Fold 4, now with a $29 screen repair cost with Care+, just like for Samsung's "rigid" phones that don't bend around any hinges.





That's a milestone for foldable phones' repairability and is just another example how the technology is maturing. As you can see from the video above, Samsung worked hard to ditch the gear-based hinge rotation that was making it impossible to make a slimmer and lighter hinge component.





Back to linear rotational technology, Samsung managed to create a slimmer foldable that weighs less but is nevertheless just as durable as the folding design it used on the last three generations.





Besides the $11 a month Samsung Care+, you can also add a Theft and Loss protection component for seven bucks more for a true piece of mind with the only exclusion being the dangerous state of New York.





We kid, but when Samsung posts the true cost of Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 screen repairs out of warranty and without Samsung Care subscription, the $29 screen replacement move will certainly be appreciated more by their future owners.