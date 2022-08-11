 The Moto Razr 2022 officially launches - behold, the biggest competitor to the Flip 4 - PhoneArena
Motorola
The Moto 2022 has made its (Chinese) debut just hours after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The showdown is on and it is going to be a fierce one at that. The Moto Razr 2022 comes geared with amazing hardware, being powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, and a breath-taking design which successfully reconciles modernity and nostalgia. 

But does the Moto Razr 2022 have what it takes to give the Flip lineup, the undisputed king of foldables, a run for its money? We are about to find out.

The Moto Razr 2022 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the most powerful SoC currently available on Android devices. Coincidently, the same processor is also at the heart of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This means that the Razr 2022 should offer the same performance as the Flip 4, on par with or better than most current Android flagships. 

The primary screen of the Razr 2022 is a 6.7" flexible OLED display with a matte finish. The secondary one - an interactive 2.7” Quick View cover display. The latter has seen a size bump in comparison to previous generations and its capabilities have also been greatly expanded. The foldable form factor also facilitates the Moto Razr 2022's flex view capabilities, a feature that allows you to use the Razr in unique ways unlike ordinary phones. 

The Razr 2022 is no slouch in the camera department as well. The primary sensor is a 50MP instant focus camera with OIS (optical image stabilization). Motorola claims that the Razr 2022 has the most sophisticated camera module on a flip phone to date. 

While on the topic of audio-visual performance, it is necessary to mention the speaker setup on the Moto Razr 2022. The device comes with immersive Dolby Atmos speakers which promise to deliver crystal-clear audio. 

This is a developing story. We will be updating it accordingly as Motorola's event unfolds. Stay tuned for more details. 
