S Pen Pro 360-video leak shows a light on the function button and what is rumored to be a Bluetooth on/off toggle



Samsung's Unpacked event is now just a day away, but leaks have detailed almost everything there is to know about the devices that will be unveiled at the event. Now, SlashGear reports a new leak is giving us some more info about the S Pen Pro. Previously, it was announced (without much details) and it is believed it will be unveiled with the Z Fold 3

The S Pen Pro 360-video has leaked, showcasing a new light on the function button

In this leak, you can see the S Pen Pro in a short video clip in a 360-degree view. The biggest difference with the standard the S Pen is a small light on the function button near the tip. This light suggests a rechargeable battery inside. A slider on the top of the stylus remains a mystery right now, but it is also seen on the video.







Another tip has earlier speculated this slider could be a Bluetooth toggle. Recent Galaxy Note S Pens do have Bluetooth, but it doesn't need to be manually turned on or off. The tip also suggests a pairing button should be present on the S Pen Pro.







곧 출시될 S펜 프로의 각 버튼별 기능은

이렇지 않을까 하면서 만들어본 사진.



아래의 밋밋한 버튼이 페어링 버튼인건 확실하고,

튀어나온 버튼은 보통 S펜의 버튼 역할일 것이고,

위에 토글은 BT 기능 ON/OFF 하는걸로 예상.. pic.twitter.com/TM8gxbPeSp — ROOT (@TEQHNIKACROSS) August 7, 2021



