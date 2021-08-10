Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Samsung

S Pen Pro 360-video leak shows a light on the function button and what is rumored to be a Bluetooth on/off toggle

Iskra Petrova
By
0
S Pen Pro 360-video leak shows a new light and what is rumored to be a Bluetooth on/off toggle
Samsung's Unpacked event is now just a day away, but leaks have detailed almost everything there is to know about the devices that will be unveiled at the event. Now, SlashGear reports a new leak is giving us some more info about the S Pen Pro. Previously, it was announced (without much details) and it is believed it will be unveiled with the Z Fold 3.

The S Pen Pro 360-video has leaked, showcasing a new light on the function button


In this leak, you can see the S Pen Pro in a short video clip in a 360-degree view. The biggest difference with the standard the S Pen is a small light on the function button near the tip. This light suggests a rechargeable battery inside. A slider on the top of the stylus remains a mystery right now, but it is also seen on the video.


Another tip has earlier speculated this slider could be a Bluetooth toggle. Recent Galaxy Note S Pens do have Bluetooth, but it doesn't need to be manually turned on or off. The tip also suggests a pairing button should be present on the S Pen Pro.


Earlier, we had another leaked video that was subsequently deleted, showing what seemed like a US-only version of the S Pen. However, another similar ad published for Malaysia did not have the US-only disclaimer.

At the moment, we don't yet know whether this S Pen Pro will be compatible with both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It was announced by Samsung back in January, but then, when the Galaxy S21 Ultra got released, it only had a standard S Pen available, as the Pro version was not yet unveiled. If leaks do not detail more information, at least the Unpacked event will be tomorrow so we won't have to wait long to find out more about the S Pen Pro.

