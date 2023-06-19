Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung replaces one Note 20 Ultra screen for free even though many units have this issue

Samsung Android Display
1
Samsung replaces one Note 20 Ultra screen for free even though many units have this issue
A Twitter user in India known as @CoconutShawarma (via SamMobile) recently posted a tweet complaining about his Dad's Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. After installing the June 2023 security update, his Dad's Note 20 Ultra displayed thin green and pink vertical lines on the display. And this is not a unique situation as other Samsung Galaxy handsets have also suffered from this very problem as have phones from other manufacturers that used OLED screens made by Samsung Display.

Even though Samsung has not officially acknowledged the problem, the firm did replace the screen on the Note 20 Ultra belonging to the father of @CoconutShawarma. Not only did it replace the display, but it also replaced the battery powering the device for no charge.

Samsung India replaced the display on this Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung India replaced the display on this Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Of course, all of the other Galaxy handset users with this problem are now going to demand that Samsung offer them the same thing to fix their phones. And that would be the right thing to do since it appears to be a problem that affected more than just one random Galaxy Note 20 Ultra user in India. If there is one reason why Samsung might have held back from announcing a worldwide replacement program for affected displays, it could be because the phones impacted by this issue are no longer covered by the original warranty.

Browsing through social media, this is an issue that goes back over one year on Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy S21 models. Some of these unfortunate consumers ended up paying out of their own pockets for a screen replacement. If this were a simple software issue, we probably would have seen Samsung issue an update. Since Samsung India did replace the screen on that one Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, it would suggest that the problem is with the panel.

Hopefully, for those affected, Samsung looks past the expired warranty and replaces the damaged displays for all of those affected.

