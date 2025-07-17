Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
The chip of Samsung’s tri-fold might have been revealed by One UI 8

A breakdown of Samsung’s beta software might have revealed some intriguing details.

The chip of Samsung's tri-fold might have been revealed by One UI 8
A prototype displayed by Samsung in 2021

One of the biggest surprises at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event was that Samsung didn’t even mention its first tri-folding smartphone. That hasn’t stopped the flow of rumors, and the latest one claims the device may feature the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The information was revealed from a breakdown of a new internal beta version of One UI 8, seen by Android Authority. The report claims that the software contains a line of code mentioning “siop_q7mq_sm8750,” which is quite revealing.

While the actual name of Samsung’s tri-foldable phonemight be Galaxy Z TriFold, its codename is “q7mq.” Snapdragon 8 Elite’s model number is well-known — SM8750. So, we can assume that those will match once the tri-fold is released.

Which type of foldable do you prefer?

Vote View Result


That’s not the first time we’ve heard that Samsung might use Qualcomm’s best chip for its first tri-foldable smartphone. However, obtaining further confirmation, especially from Samsung’s own software, is always welcome and makes the rumor more likely to be true.

Earlier reports have claimed that Samsung might release the tri-fold smartphone in October. Samsung has been hinting at its existence since the January 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event, but it hasn’t released almost any information about it.

The only official acknowledgment that the device is in development came from Samsung’s mobile chief, TM Roh. He said the company was working hard on a tri-fold smartphone, aiming to launch it before the end of the year.

Back in rumor territory, the device could share the camera configuration of the Galaxy Z Fold 7: a 200MP primary, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide cameras. The 10-inch OLED display would reportedly fold twice inward, contrasting with the Huawei Mate XT. Unlike Samsung’s rumored approach, the Mate XT—currently the only commercially available tri-fold smartphone—folds once inward and once outward.


Talking about competition, Huawei is rumored to release the sequel to the Mate XT in September, which would be just a few weeks before Samsung’s entry into the segment. However, the two companies won’t be bothered by anyone else anytime soon. So far, we’ve seen only teasers and concepts from the likes of Honor and Tecno, but neither has released a device.

Part of the reason might be the potential price of this type of device. Samsung’s tri-foldable is rumored to sell for around $3,000 once released and to be limited to the Chinese and South Korean markets.

Part of the reason might be the potential price of this type of device. Samsung's tri-foldable is rumored to sell for around $3,000 once released and to be limited to the Chinese and South Korean markets.

I think Samsung will release that device by the end of the year, and it'll be an excuse for the company to boast about how innovative it is. As for the actual sales and market impact, I don't expect it to be much of a success, considering the high price, limited availability, and the unknown form factor with questionable utility.

