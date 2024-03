Samsung pushes March 2024 update to Galaxy S22 & S23 and Z Fold & Z Flip 5 series

One UI 6.1 update is right around the corner

Samsung is now pushing out the March Android update to the Galaxy S23 , S22, and both the Galaxy Fold and Flip 5 foldable lines—including carrier locked devices. This update follows the update pushed out earlier this month to the S24 series and primarily focuses on strengthening security rather than adding major new features.The latest security patch for March 2024 is the focus of the update, according to Verizon 's published changelog . This includes fixes for two critical security flaws and thirty-five other high-priority vulnerabilities found within the Android operating system. Additionally, nine items within Samsung's One UI interface have been addressed, enhancing overall reliability and the user experience.There aren't any user-facing features to be found in this update, but given that it is tackling critical security bugs, it is highly recommended that you apply this update to your eligible Samsung device. The easiest way to do this is by heading into your phone's settings menu, and from there, tap on "Software Update" > "Download and Install" to proceed with the OTA (over-the-air) installation. These are the builds currently rolling out:While the March update doesn't bring major changes, keep an eye out for the upcoming One UI 6.1 roll-out. According to what Samsung previously stated, this update, which debuted on the Galaxy S24 series, will be available on the S23, Fold 5, and Flip 5 by the end of March. This is when you'll be able to expect new features to reach your devices, including Samsung's suite of "Galaxy AI" features, new camera experiences, productivity enhancements, and more.