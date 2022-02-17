 Samsung hints that the Galaxy S23 line will drop another freebie from the box - PhoneArena

Samsung Android

Samsung hints that the Galaxy S23 line will drop another freebie from the box

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung hints that the Galaxy S23 line will drop another freebie from the box
Samsung announced on Thursday morning that it will be live-streaming its next big event at MWC on February 27th. All of the action can be viewed as it happens from Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 1 pm ET|10 am PT in the United States. The company, which just unveiled its new Galaxy S22 smartphone series last week, says that it will show off its connected devices and is "once again redefining the future of how we work and how we learn."

Samsung plans to stream its MWC event focusing on how its devices are all connected


Based on a video that Samsung included with its announcement, we will see how devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra all work together.


We have some additional news to share, and if you're a Samsung fan you might not like it. Samsung, which no longer includes charging bricks and earbuds in the box with its new smartphones might be pulling something else out of that box soon.

A member of the Samsung Community (via wccftech) left a post (in Korean) showing the image of a Samsung official saying that the company will stop giving buyers of future Galaxy phones a free screen protector. In fact, while most countries are getting a screen protector in the box with the Galaxy S22 series, in Sammy's backyard (South Korea) the accessory will not be included.

So let's say that Samsung does pull the screen protector out of the boxes of future Galaxy phones. The question is, why? We can understand phone manufacturers trying to save money   by leaving chargers out of the box (which also forces some customers to purchase new ones). But screen protectors are hardly an expensive item.

Samsung official explains why there is no screen protector in the Galaxy S22 series box in South Korea


The answer lies in the translation of the aforementioned Samsung company official who said, "The Galaxy S22 series applied Armor Aluminum, the most durable material used in smartphones for the first time in the S series, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for the first time in a smartphone."

Talking about the Galaxy S22 line, the unnamed Samsung official added that "Used on both front and back, it was released as the most robust series of Samsung smartphones ever."

He also tossed in a reference to saving the environment when he said (again, translated), "Considering the reality that many protective film products are currently in circulation and the amount of waste is also increasing day by day, we are closing the domestic market for the last time to prevent unnecessary waste of resources as well as strengthen environmental protection activities. I have decided."

If you live in South Korea and must have a screen protector for your Galaxy S22 series phone, you can always buy one from a third-party vendor. And considering the expense involved, it probably is a great idea even with protection from Gorilla Glass Victus+. The latter is a special version of Corning's top-of-the-line mobile protective glass and is exclusive to the Galaxy S22 line.

The capabilities of the regular Gorilla Glass Victus are impressive enough with protection from drops as high as 2 meters (6 feet 7 inches) onto hard surfaces. It also delivers high resistance to scratch and sharp contact damage. We can only imagine that Gorilla Glass Victus+ performs even better.

The rest of the world should enjoy getting the free screen protector in the box with their new Galaxy S phone because next year, with the Galaxy S23 line, the accessory could be gone.

