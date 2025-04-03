Members-only articles read this month:/
Samsung's potential quad-foldable phone might be a step too far
Samsung has always been one of those companies that loves to push the boundaries when it comes to displays. Over the years, we have seen all kinds of wild concepts, patents and ideas for screens that aren't exactly your run-of-the-mill designs. We have seen displays that fold one time – nothing new there anymore – stretch, fold twice, fold three times, fold backward and now… one that folds in four places.
Samsung Display is a global leader in OLED and MicroLED tech. It provides displays for all sorts of devices, including smartphones. In fact, Apple relies on Samsung, with all iPhone 17 models set to feature Samsung's top-tier OLED displays.
I think it is probably a smart move for Samsung to keep the quad-foldable display on the sidelines for now, at least until it wins the cup again. Lately, its hold on the foldable smartphone market has been challenged by brands like Huawei, Motorola, Oppo, vivo and Honor.
But why not a quad-foldable right now? Well, for starters, it would likely be way too bulky to carry around in your pocket – and let's face it, portability is one of the main things we look for in a smartphone. Plus, producing such a device would probably be super expensive, meaning the final price tag would be sky-high, too.
For context, Huawei's tri-foldable phone costs around $3,500, so imagine a device with even more hinges and extra screen space. At that price, most users would probably opt for a flagship phone along with a tablet or laptop instead. Foldables are simply not for everyone.
I am guessing the quad-foldable, like the triple-foldable, would appeal more to power users who are constantly on the go and need something that can handle work and play on the move (unfolding your phone is a lot faster than pulling out a laptop and finding a spot to work). But that is still a pretty niche market.
Yep, you heard that right. Samsung's future phone might just sport a quad-foldable display, hinting at a device that folds into four sections. When I first saw the concept, I thought, "Okay, interesting. It is innovative, but… will it actually happen?" Because, let's be real, do we really need a phone like that? And what is in it for Samsung?
Weird display concepts that haven't (yet) become a reality
Samsung Display is a global leader in OLED and MicroLED tech. It provides displays for all sorts of devices, including smartphones. In fact, Apple relies on Samsung, with all iPhone 17 models set to feature Samsung's top-tier OLED displays.
And one major perk of being a leader in the field? You get to have some fun showing off what you can do. And Samsung does just that. Over the years, the company has given us a glimpse of what the future could look like in terms of smartphone form factors. Remember stretchable displays?
Samsung concept for a "stretchable" display. | Video credit – Samsung Display
We have also seen Samsung play with a triple-folding screen, similar to Huawei's Mate XT, which is the first tri-foldable phone on the market. This could actually be Samsung's next big move, especially with the seventh generation of the Galaxy Z Fold series coming soon. It feels like the perfect time for Samsung to throw something new into the mix and it actually hinted about it during the launch of the Galaxy S25 series.
Samsung's Flex G tri-fold display could be employed on a phone next year. | Image credit – The Verge
Oh, and speaking of tri-foldables, there is also the concept of a triple foldable in the clamshell design – though, to be honest, it looks a bit awkward and let's hope it stays just a concept.
Recommended Stories
I am not sure how comfortable it would be to use a phone with such a design. | Image credit – The Verge
However, for those of us who prefer smaller phones, Samsung might have something else in mind that looks pretty tempting. A YouTube video from Samsung Display recently showed a phone with a screen that expands vertically – from a 5.1-inch to a 6.7-inch display.
Now, this is something I would go for. | Video credit – Samsung Display
Overall, with all these concepts floating around, I think it is clear Samsung is committed to continuing its innovation streak in the smartphone space. Whether or not these concepts ever hit the market? Well, that depends on way too many factors like durability, production costs, actual demand and more. Which brings me right back to that quad-foldable display in Samsung's latest patent.
Playing the long game
I think it is probably a smart move for Samsung to keep the quad-foldable display on the sidelines for now, at least until it wins the cup again. Lately, its hold on the foldable smartphone market has been challenged by brands like Huawei, Motorola, Oppo, vivo and Honor.
So, focusing on its strongest contenders (the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7) and improving them might be the best play. Simply put, there might not be a real need for such a foldable just yet.
These images from Samsung's patent show how a quad-foldable display could work.
We know that a triple-foldable phone is coming first and depending on how it performs and whether people actually want it, we might see a quad-foldable down the line. Of course, just because there is a patent doesn't mean we will see a product anytime soon, but it is definitely a sign that Samsung is keen on exploring this idea.
And more than that, it also signals Samsung wants to lock down this concept before another company beats it to the punch, like what happened with Huawei and the tri-foldable.
A potential quad-foldable device won’t be as chunky as stacking two Galaxy Z Folds together, of course, but don’t expect it to be slim either. | Image credit – PhoneArena
But why not a quad-foldable right now? Well, for starters, it would likely be way too bulky to carry around in your pocket – and let's face it, portability is one of the main things we look for in a smartphone. Plus, producing such a device would probably be super expensive, meaning the final price tag would be sky-high, too.
For context, Huawei's tri-foldable phone costs around $3,500, so imagine a device with even more hinges and extra screen space. At that price, most users would probably opt for a flagship phone along with a tablet or laptop instead. Foldables are simply not for everyone.
I am guessing the quad-foldable, like the triple-foldable, would appeal more to power users who are constantly on the go and need something that can handle work and play on the move (unfolding your phone is a lot faster than pulling out a laptop and finding a spot to work). But that is still a pretty niche market.
So, even if Samsung decides to hold off on the quad-foldable for now, its push for more innovative ideas is a good thing for the industry. It forces other companies to stay on their toes, exploring new concepts and form factors, too. And in the end, that is a win for us, the users, as we get more options to choose from and find the device that fits our needs the best.
Things that are NOT allowed: