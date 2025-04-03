Samsung's potential quad-foldable phone might be a step too far

Weird display concepts that haven't (yet) become a reality





Samsung's Flex G tri-fold display could be employed on a phone next year. | Image credit – The Verge

Oh, and speaking of tri-foldables, there is also the concept of a triple foldable in the clamshell design – though, to be honest, it looks a bit awkward and let's hope it stays just a concept.



Oh, and speaking of tri-foldables, there is also the concept of a triple foldable in the clamshell design – though, to be honest, it looks a bit awkward and let's hope it stays just a concept.

I am not sure how comfortable it would be to use a phone with such a design. | Image credit – The Verge



However, for those of us who prefer smaller phones, Samsung might have something else in mind that looks pretty tempting. A YouTube video from Samsung Display recently showed a phone with a screen that expands vertically – from a 5.1-inch to a 6.7-inch display.





Now, this is something I would go for. | Video credit – Samsung Display

Overall, with all these concepts floating around, I think it is clear Samsung is committed to continuing its innovation streak in the smartphone space. Whether or not these concepts ever hit the market? Well, that depends on way too many factors like durability, production costs, actual demand and more. Which brings me right back to that quad-foldable display in Samsung's latest patent.

Playing the long game

I think it is probably a smart move for Samsung to keep the quad-foldable display on the sidelines for now, at least until it wins the cup again. Lately, Motorola, Oppo, vivo and Honor have been challenging its hold on the foldable smartphone market.









These images from Samsung's patent show how a quad-foldable display could work.

We know that a triple-foldable phone is coming first and depending on how it performs and whether people actually want it, we might see a quad-foldable down the line. Of course, just because there is a patent doesn't mean we will see a product anytime soon, but it is definitely a sign that Samsung is keen on exploring this idea.





And more than that, it also signals Samsung wants to lock down this concept before another company beats it to the punch, like what happened with Huawei and the tri-foldable.









But why not a quad-foldable right now? Well, for starters, it would likely be way too bulky to carry around in your pocket – and let's face it, portability is one of the main things we look for in a smartphone. Plus, producing such a device would probably be super expensive, meaning the final price tag would be sky-high, too.



But why not a quad-foldable right now? Well, for starters, it would likely be way too bulky to carry around in your pocket – and let's face it, portability is one of the main things we look for in a smartphone. Plus, producing such a device would probably be super expensive, meaning the final price tag would be sky-high, too.

For context, Huawei's tri-foldable phone costs around $3,500, so imagine a device with even more hinges and extra screen space. At that price, most users would probably opt for a flagship phone along with a tablet or laptop instead. Foldables are simply not for everyone




