Samsung's future phone might fold not once, not twice, but four times

Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit – PhoneArena

These images from Samsung's patent show the company is exploring the idea of a quad-foldable display.





If Samsung turns this quad-foldable concept into a real product, it could completely change the game for both productivity and entertainment on portable devices. I mean, picture a device that lets you run multiple apps across different panels, offering a whole new level of multitasking.Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate already pushes boundaries by transforming from a chunky phone into an ultra-light 10.2-inch tablet. Now, imagine Samsung's quad-foldable design – potentially even larger when fully opened. The possibilities for productivity and entertainment are huge.