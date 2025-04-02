Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Samsung's future phone might fold not once, not twice, but four times

By
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
A foldable smartphone on a white surface with a bright green background
Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit – PhoneArena

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, it also intentionally or not confirmed that it was working on its first triple-folding smartphone, aiming to take on Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate – the world's first tri-foldable.

Later on, it became clear that we might even see it as soon as this summer, probably along with the next Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Now, it looks like Samsung's plans for foldable tech are getting even bolder.

A newly uncovered Samsung patent shows off a quad-foldable display, hinting at a future device that can fold in four sections. This means a screen that folds in multiple directions, giving users the flexibility to switch between a tablet, laptop-style setup or a compact phone design.

These images from Samsung's patent show the company is exploring the idea of a quad-foldable display. 

If Samsung turns this quad-foldable concept into a real product, it could completely change the game for both productivity and entertainment on portable devices. I mean, picture a device that lets you run multiple apps across different panels, offering a whole new level of multitasking.

Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate already pushes boundaries by transforming from a chunky phone into an ultra-light 10.2-inch tablet. Now, imagine Samsung's quad-foldable design – potentially even larger when fully opened. The possibilities for productivity and entertainment are huge.


Samsung has already proven its dominance in the foldable market with its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series and this new patent suggests that the tech giant is looking to push the envelope even further.

Now, of course, patents don't always guarantee a finished product. We have already seen plenty of concepts that never made it past the drawing board. However, the fact that Samsung is exploring this idea suggests it is serious about pushing the future of mobile technology in bold new directions.
Tsveta Ermenkova
