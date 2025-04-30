Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung reveals unexpected details about its upcoming smartwatch

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Tab Galaxy Watch
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
It looks like Samsung has an exciting lineup of smartwatches just around the corner. Although the South Korean company is gearing up for its second most important event of the year, the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, other type of products like wearable and tablets haven’t been forgotten by Samsung.

During its earnings call, Samsung’s officials revealed that the company is preparing to launch a new Galaxy Watch featuring an “innovative design and enhanced related features.” In addition, Samsung confirmed that its next flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S11, will be focused on AI-powered tools more than ever.

Meanwhile, we’ve recently learned that Samsung plans to bring back the “Classic” lineup of its smartwatch, so this year we’re going to have a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in addition to the traditional models.

Whether or not it’s the Classic model that will feature the innovative design that Samsung referred to during its conference call, it remains to be seen. The important thing is that Samsung is changing things up a bit, which isn’t that surprising based on previous history.

 
The South Korean giant changed the design of its Galaxy Watch lineup a couple of time in an attempt to take on Apple’s own smartwatch and bring a breath of fresh air to its long-time fans.

Up until now, this strategy seems to have been successful, as Samsung’s smartwatches remain as popular as they were in the past. We expect more information about the Galaxy Watch 8 models to emerge in the coming weeks since the new smartwatches are likely to be introduced in July along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 flagships.

Unfortunately, there’s little to no information about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 flagship tablets, but that’s certainly going to change as we’re getting closer to their release date, which is probably scheduled for early fall.

Recommended Stories
In related news, Samsung continues to invest in advanced technologies like VR, XR and MR. The company said during the earnings call that it’s now exploring new products such as XR, thus confirming previous reports about Samsung’s next XR headset.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile made a mistake when it announced its controversial new plans, but it's all fixed now
T-Mobile made a mistake when it announced its controversial new plans, but it's all fixed now

Latest News

One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless