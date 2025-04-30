Samsung reveals unexpected details about its upcoming smartwatch
It looks like Samsung has an exciting lineup of smartwatches just around the corner. Although the South Korean company is gearing up for its second most important event of the year, the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, other type of products like wearable and tablets haven’t been forgotten by Samsung.
Meanwhile, we’ve recently learned that Samsung plans to bring back the “Classic” lineup of its smartwatch, so this year we’re going to have a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in addition to the traditional models.
The South Korean giant changed the design of its Galaxy Watch lineup a couple of time in an attempt to take on Apple’s own smartwatch and bring a breath of fresh air to its long-time fans.
Up until now, this strategy seems to have been successful, as Samsung’s smartwatches remain as popular as they were in the past. We expect more information about the Galaxy Watch 8 models to emerge in the coming weeks since the new smartwatches are likely to be introduced in July along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 flagships.
In related news, Samsung continues to invest in advanced technologies like VR, XR and MR. The company said during the earnings call that it’s now exploring new products such as XR, thus confirming previous reports about Samsung’s next XR headset.
During its earnings call, Samsung’s officials revealed that the company is preparing to launch a new Galaxy Watch featuring an “innovative design and enhanced related features.” In addition, Samsung confirmed that its next flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S11, will be focused on AI-powered tools more than ever.
Whether or not it’s the Classic model that will feature the innovative design that Samsung referred to during its conference call, it remains to be seen. The important thing is that Samsung is changing things up a bit, which isn’t that surprising based on previous history.
Samsung just talked up a number of upcoming products during its earnings call, including not just an AI-driven S11 tablet, but also "a new Galaxy Watch with an innovative design and enhanced health related features" pic.twitter.com/SiYn4pfiGh— Bryan Ma (@bryanbma) April 30, 2025
Unfortunately, there’s little to no information about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 flagship tablets, but that’s certainly going to change as we’re getting closer to their release date, which is probably scheduled for early fall.
