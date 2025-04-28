Samsung confirmed to bring back a beloved smartwatch model
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest lineup that had a Classic model | Image credit: PhoneArenaSamsung’s smartwatches are among the most popular in the world, but the naming scheme is all over the place, so it’s hard to keep track of all the Galaxy Watch models every year.
Things are unlikely to improve going forward, but that’s not the topic of this piece. What’s important is that Samsung plans to resurrect one of the most popular Galaxy Watch lineups, the Classic.
The Galaxy Watch Classic smartwatches don’t seem to receive too much love from Samsung, as the South Korean company did not launch a Classic model a couple of years in the past.
What made the Classic line popular among Samsung fans is … well, the classic look, obviously. There’s no Galaxy Watch 7 Classic at the moment, but according to a new report, there will be a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
The name of the upcoming smartwatch was recently spotted at the Bluetooth SIG. Sadly, aside from the model number (SM-L505U), no additional details about the wearable device are revealed in the document.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic listing at Bluetooth SIG | Screenshot by Xpertpick
Typically, Galaxy Watch Classic smartwatches feature one of the most treasured features by fans: a rotating bezel. Either or not the next Galaxy Watch Classic model will feature the classic rotating bezel it remains to be seen, but we hope it does.
Samsung usually launches new smartwatches every summer, so the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic might arrive in just a few months. The fact that the smartwatch made it to Bluetooth SIG confirms that Samsung plans to launch a Classic smartwatch this year, there’s no doubt about it.
As for what’s under the hood, we’ll most likely learn more about the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic as we’re getting closer to launch, although the information will come from unofficial, yet reliable sources.
The next big Samsung event is expected to take place in July. The South Korean company plans to introduce its new foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 this summer, which might be a good time to launch a new lineup of smartwatches.
