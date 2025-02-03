Samsung's One UI 7 will give you control over this irritating low-battery feature
The upcoming One UI 7 update for Galaxy phones gives you control over the screen-dimming feature that Samsung forced on you when your battery charge gets under 5%.
Samsung's One UI 7 software update is arriving with the newly-released Galaxy S25 phones and for the rest of the supported devices, it's just around the corner. The new software brings loads of visual improvements and a few quality-of-life features, including the ability to regain control of your display when you have very little battery juice.
For a long time, Galaxy fans had to struggle with a generally useful but somewhat quite annoying feature to save battery life: if your battery charge drops below 5%, your screen goes into stealth mode and becomes so dark it's hard to see, especially outside.
With One UI 7, Samsung is getting rid of this annoyance by letting you choose whether you want this feature or not. You will get the option to disable the automatic display dimming when the battery is under 5%. In order to do that, you will need to go to Settings, then Battery, and toggle the "Auto dim screen" option off.
This change may be minor, but it's actually crucial for a couple of reasons. First, I'm a big fan of companies letting you choose how your phone acts and Samsung giving this opportunity to Galaxy users is great.
Whether you're racing against low battery to send an important text or navigating a busy street, this tweak puts you in control - no more fumbling in the dark.
Yep, it makes sense that Samsung may want to dim your screen and save you some battery, but this makes the device hard to interact with, so giving people the option to choose for themselves is fantastic.
Supported devices are expected to get the Android 15-based One UI 7 soon, with the rollout said to be more or less finished by March.
And the second one: imagine you're out and about, your battery's almost dead, and you need to send that crucial message - only to be hamstrung by an ultra-dim display.
Meanwhile, One UI 7 is slated to be a rock-solid update. We recently found out that the update will bring the Galaxy's supercharged customization tool Good Lock worldwide, and also let you record video externally (if you rock an S25 phone). You also get a lot of UI improvements and the useful Now Bar, which is similar to Apple's Dynamic Island.
