Up Next:
Samsung confirms One UI 6.1 is coming to Galaxy S22 series, other Galaxy devices
Samsung was rumored to bring One UI 6.1 to older Galaxy devices sometime in May. Although the rumor was based on a statement from a moderator of Samsung’s community forum, it didn’t come directly from the company.
Thankfully, the information has just been confirmed by Samsung early this week. The South Korean company announced that it will bring the One UI 6.1 update to even more Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
Just as we previously reported, the One UI 6.1 update will begin rolling out from early May on the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Tab S8 series.
All these Galaxy AI features will be available on the devices mentioned above along with the One UI 6.1 new features and improvements.
Thankfully, the information has just been confirmed by Samsung early this week. The South Korean company announced that it will bring the One UI 6.1 update to even more Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
Specifically, Samsung mentions that Galaxy AI, the mobile AI experiences introduced on the recent Galaxy S24 series, will expand to the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets.
Just as we previously reported, the One UI 6.1 update will begin rolling out from early May on the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Tab S8 series.
For those who don’t know, the One UI 6.1 update includes a bunch of AI-oriented features such a Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion and AI-Generated Wallpaper.
All these Galaxy AI features will be available on the devices mentioned above along with the One UI 6.1 new features and improvements.
Things that are NOT allowed: