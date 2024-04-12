Up Next:
Samsung plans to bring One UI 6.1 to Galaxy S22 and S21 series in May
Samsung has already rolled out One UI 6.1 to its newest flagships, and while this hasn’t been a flawless release, the South Korean company is already working to bring the update to older flagships.
All the Galaxy S22 series phones, the 2022 foldables, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 family are expected to receive the One UI 6.1 update sometime in May. The information has been confirmed by a moderator on the Samsung Community website (via GSMArena), so it’s safe to assume that’s accurate.
But that’s not all! Samsung is also expected to continue to roll out One UI 6.1 to even more flagships. If you haven’t guessed already, it’s the Galaxy S21 series that’s likely to receive a software upgrade in late May.
The Galaxy S22 flagships, the Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be getting One UI 6.1 with “Galaxy S23 FE-level of AI” in early May. The Galaxy Tab S8 tablets should receive the same update with similar AI features around the same time.
Apart from that, a couple of older foldables should be getting the update too, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Of course, many (if not all) Galaxy AI features will be added as part of the software upgrade too.
